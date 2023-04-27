Google to dominate the urban mobility services market by 2025
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alphabet (GOOGL), which already operates one of the most widely used mapping services in the world, has been exploring opportunities in Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) for some time. With a global reach of 4 billion travellers, an R&D budget of $30 billion and ownership of 2 of the strongest mobility apps —Google Maps and Waze— no company is better positioned in this space than Google.
PTOLEMUS Consulting Group predicts that Google will dominate the urban mobility market by being the first to provide a large scale multimodal service integrating payment & ticketing into Google Maps by 2025. The firm estimates that with such an integration, Google will generate an additional EBITDA of up to €3.4 billion between 2023 and 2030 at a CAGR of up to 39%. Moreover, the move will allow them to provide an end-to-end digital mobility experience to its users, protecting its core business from other mobility platforms such as Uber (UBER), Alibaba (BABA) and Moovit (INTC).
Enabling a more efficient and sustainable transportation system, MaaS is a rapidly growing market. The concept has gained momentum in recent years as cities impose restrictions on car usage and promote other mobility modes. Several countries including Denmark, France, Germany, Norway and Spain are exploring a nationwide deployment. Thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones, MaaS is set to be the biggest disruptor in urban mobility.
Alphabet's MaaS entry is expected to be a game changer for the urban mobility ecosystem. Google’s vast resources, transit connections and payment capabilities will enable it to capture the market at a pace that Public Transport Operators (PTOs), existing MaaS platforms (CityMapper, Freenow, Siemens, etc.) and ticketing solutions providers (Conduent, Cubic, Thales, etc.) won’t be able to match.
PTOLEMUS Consulting Group’s exclusive investigation of the topic is featured in its newly published Google in Mobility Report.
According to Frederic Bruneteau, Managing Director at PTOLEMUS, “Google has the force of being present in virtually all smartphones in the world and is the default mapping, routing and navigation app for the planet. Given that MaaS will come from smartphones and that Google Maps is free, nobody will be able to resist Google for long. Thus despite its perceived lagging position in AI, Alphabet is now ready to make the connection between the digital and the physical transportation world. “
PTOLEMUS Consulting Group is the first strategy consulting & research firm entirely focused on connected & autonomous mobility. The firm has been researching and reporting on future trends in the mobility space for over a decade. It has performed almost 200 consulting assignments in the domain of mobility and transport assisting all leading mobility stakeholders including DOTs, vehicle manufacturers and Mobility Service Providers in defining and deploying their strategy.
