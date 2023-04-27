Sleep Tourism Market Update - Stimulus, Recovery Hopes May Boost Future | Hotel Figueroa, Six Senses, Cliveden House
Stay up to date with Sleep Tourism Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF MI Latest Report, “Global Sleep Tourism Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029”, the global Sleep Tourism market size is expected to reach USD 640.9 Billion in 2023, that the market will reach USD 1050.7 Billion by 2028, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% over the period 2023-2028.
Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and have been profiled are Hotel Figueroa (United States), Castle Hot Springs (United States), Six Senses (Thailand), Hotel de Crillon (France), Mystique Hotel Santorini (Greece), Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa (France), The Shelbourne (United Kingdom), THE WELL (United States), Cliveden House (United Kingdom), Viceroy Los Cabos (Mexico), Hästens Sleep Spa (United States).
What is the Sleep Tourism Market?
Sleep tourism refers to a type of tourism where travelers seek out destinations and experiences that offer opportunities for relaxation, rejuvenation, and restful sleep. This type of tourism is focused on promoting wellness, stress reduction, and improving the quality of sleep. Sleep tourism destinations may include resorts, hotels, spas, and retreat centers that offer various amenities such as yoga and meditation classes, massage therapies, natural therapies, and specialized sleep therapies. The sleep tourism market is driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits of sleep and the growing demand for wellness and stress-reduction activities. It is also influenced by the rising trend of sustainable and responsible tourism, as sleep tourism destinations often emphasize eco-friendliness and social responsibility.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the Sleep Tourism market based on type, distribution channel and, region.
Global Sleep Tourism Market Breakdown by Service (Massage, Reflexology, Yoga, Meditation, Others) by Provider (Hotels, Resorts, Medical sleeping clinic, Others) by Destination (Domestic, International) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been studied along with the profiles of the major players. Players profiled are Hotel Figueroa (United States), Castle Hot Springs (United States), Six Senses (Thailand), Hotel de Crillon (France), Mystique Hotel Santorini (Greece), Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa (France), The Shelbourne (United Kingdom), THE WELL (United States), Cliveden House (United Kingdom), Viceroy Los Cabos (Mexico), Hästens Sleep Spa (United States)
Key highlights of the report:
• Sleep Tourism Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Sleep Tourism Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Sleep Tourism Market Trends
• Sleep Tourism Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
