Organic Chocolate Market Update Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger: Newman's Own, Taza Chocolate
Stay up to date with Organic Chocolate Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF MI Latest Report, “Global Organic Chocolate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029”, the global Organic Chocolate market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 Billion in 2023, that market will reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2028, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% over the period 2023-2028.
The Global Organic Chocolate Market report from HTF MI is the single authoritative source of intelligence on the Organic Chocolate Market. The report offers you an analysis of the impact of the recent market disruptions and a qualitative analysis of the market using different frameworks like Porters and PESTLE analysis. The report provides detailed segmentation and market size data by category, product type, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, the competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activity in the market.
Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and have been profiled are Green & Black's (United Kingdom), Newman's Own (United States), Artisan Confections Company (United States), Taza Chocolate (United States), Alter Eco (France), Hocolat Bernrain AG/ Chocolat Stella SA (Switzerland), Kicking Horse Chocolate Co. Ltd. (Canada), Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy), Endangered Species Chocolate, LLC. (United States).
What is the Organic Chocolate Market?
Organic chocolate refers to chocolate made from organic and natural ingredients that are free from synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Organic chocolate is made from cocoa beans that have been grown without the use of harmful chemicals and are sourced from farms that prioritize sustainable and ethical farming practices. Organic chocolate can be produced in various forms, including bars, truffles, and other chocolate-based products. The demand for organic chocolate has been increasing as consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, and as concerns about the sustainability and ethical practices of the chocolate industry have grown.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the Organic Chocolate market based on type, distribution channel and, region.
Global Organic Chocolate Market Breakdown by Application (Household, Restaurant) by Type (Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate) by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Health Food Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been studied along with the profiles of the major players. Players profiled are Green & Black's (United Kingdom), Newman's Own (United States), Artisan Confections Company (United States), Taza Chocolate (United States), Alter Eco (France), Hocolat Bernrain AG/ Chocolat Stella SA (Switzerland), Kicking Horse Chocolate Co. Ltd. (Canada), Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy), Endangered Species Chocolate, LLC. (United States)
