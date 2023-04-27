Skilled and Persistent Research Scientist Emmanuel J. Ajala to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmanuel Joseph Ajala is a biomedical researcher and principal investigator on a relentless quest to resolve some of the scariest diseases of our times—from Cancer …to Diabetes… to HIV….to the Ebola, Zika, and COVID-19 viruses. Some of these quests began when a person near and dear to him was stricken by a particular disorder and he wanted to get to its root cause – such as Frontal Temporal Dementia and Breast Cancer.

Emmanuel was born in Nigeria (West Africa) and came to the US to attend university as his studies advanced. He has a BS in Chemistry and an MS in Chemistry and is a candidate for his PhD. He was also invited, in the middle of his studies, to attend Medical School (Podiatry) and has worked as a professor, surgical technician and research scientist. He is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Chemistry the American Chemical Society, and the New York Medical Association, and was featured in multiple Who’s Who editions. He has many more years of experience than other researchers; scientific expertise that enabled him to get to where he is today.

He is certainly a scientist in eminent standing, and while employed full time in the daytime, it is the night-time work in his own private company that has the most significance. Mr. Ajala is up studying, testing theories, and collating data for publication, to ensure the scientific facts are ready, and that the cures he proposes will fly. (He already has a few patents pending.)

One study that Emmanuel Ajala is heavily involved in, is silencing the COVID-19 pathway through a set of glycoproteins derived from the immune system’s dual mitochondrial and endosomal compartments. In plain language, this means he knows that sugar metabolism is chemically related to breaking down the virus, and a potential cure may be a substance close to insulin.

He looks forward to this opportunity to reach a wider audience through his appearance on talk radio.

“The people on the right, left, east and west all need to get together, to share discoveries and work on the cure. But sadly, we are not connected.”

We hope Emmanuel will reach that connection goal, and several others in the works.

