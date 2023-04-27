Hair Conditioner Market - Big Changes to Have Big Impact | Redken, Paul Mitchell, Nexxus
Stay up to date with Hair Conditioner Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF MI Latest Report, “Global Hair Conditioner Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2029”, the global Hair Conditioner market size is expected to reach USD 15.3 Billion in 2023, the market will reach USD 21.2 Billion by 2028, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% over the period 2023-2028.
The Global Hair Conditioner Market report from HTF MI is the single authoritative source of intelligence on the Hair Conditioner Market. The report offers you an analysis of the impact of the recent market disruptions and a qualitative analysis of the market using different frameworks like Porter's and PESTLE analysis. The report provides detailed segmentation and market size data by category, product type, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, the competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activity in the market.
Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and have been profiled are Redken (United States), L’Oreal (France), Paul Mitchell (United States), Kerastase (France), Nexxus (United States), Bed Head (Italy), TIGI (United Kingdom), Bumble and Bumble (United States), TRESemme (United States), Pantene (United States).
On 3rd April 2023, “the parent company Natura & Co of Aesop has been sold to L’Oreal. Avon International's footprint will be further optimized, The Body Shop's business will grow, and Natura & Co's balance sheet will be strengthened and deleveraged through the transaction. This will free up resources for Natura &Co to concentrate on its strategic priorities, including the integration in Latin America. For Natura &Co., the sale of Aesop heralds the beginning of a new development cycle. With a more solid financial foundation and a deleveraged bank sheet, Natura &Co. will be better able to concentrate on its strategic goals, particularly its investment strategy for Latin America. Additionally, they will be able to focus on expanding The Body Shop's clientele and realigning Avon International's presence.”
What is the Hair Conditioner Market?
Hair conditioner is a hair care product that is designed to improve the texture, appearance, and manageability of hair. It is typically used after shampooing and is applied to the hair and left on for a few minutes before being rinsed off. Hair conditioner works by adding moisture and nutrients to the hair, which can help to reduce frizz, increase shine, and make the hair easier to style. Conditioners can be formulated for different hair types, such as curly, straight, or color-treated hair, and can contain a variety of ingredients, such as proteins, vitamins, oils, and silicones. Hair conditioners come in different forms, such as rinse-off, leave-in, or deep conditioners, and can be purchased in stores or online. They are a popular hair care product for both men and women.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the Hair Conditioner market based on type, distribution channel and, region.
Global Hair Conditioner Market Breakdown by Application (Straight, Wavy, Curly, Others (Color-treated hair, damaged hair)) by Type (Rinse out conditioners, Leave-in conditioners, Moisturizing conditioners, Volumizing conditioners, Others) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been studied along with the profiles of the major players. Players profiled are Redken (United States), L’Oreal (France), Paul Mitchell (United States), Kerastase (France), Nexxus (United States), Bed Head (Italy), TIGI (United Kingdom), Bumble and Bumble (United States), TRESemme (United States), Pantene (United States)
