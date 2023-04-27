Driving Progress: How Autonomous Delivery Vehicles are advancing Society and the Economy-By PMI
Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market, By Product Type , By Application, and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Autonomous Delivery Vehicle (ADV) market is rapidly growing as companies and consumers seek to streamline and optimize the delivery process. ADVs are vehicles that can operate without human intervention and can be used for a variety of tasks, including package delivery, food delivery, and grocery delivery.
Several factors are driving the growth of the ADV market, including the increasing demand for contactless delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for faster and more efficient delivery services, and advancements in autonomous technology.
Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market, By Product Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Bots, and Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks), By Application (Logistics, Healthcare & Pharmacy, Retail, Food Delivery, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Request Sample of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4325
Key players:
• Matternet Inc.
• Airbus SE
• Flytrex
• Savioke
• Nuro
• Starship Technologies
• Flirtey Company
• Drone Delivery Canada Corp.
• Marble Robot
• Skycart
Download a Free Sample PDF: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4325
Here are some possible ways to segment the Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market:
Vehicle type: Autonomous delivery vehicles can be categorized based on their type, such as ground-based vehicles (e.g., drones, robots, autonomous trucks, and vans) and aerial-based vehicles (e.g., autonomous drones and helicopters).
Payload capacity: This is the amount of weight that the vehicle can carry. Segmentation based on payload capacity can be helpful in targeting different industries or use cases, such as small payload capacity for food or grocery deliveries and larger capacity for industrial equipment.
End-use application: Segmentation based on end-use application can help to target different industries or use cases, such as retail, food and beverage, healthcare, and e-commerce.
Geography: Autonomous delivery vehicle markets can be segmented based on geography, such as by region, country, or city.
Technology type: Segmentation based on technology type can be helpful in targeting different industries or use cases, such as LiDAR, radar, computer vision, and artificial intelligence.
Sales channel: Autonomous delivery vehicle markets can be segmented based on sales channel, such as direct sales, distributors, or online sales.
Customer type: Segmentation based on customer type can be helpful in targeting different industries or use cases, such as B2B or B2C customers.
Scope of the report:
1. Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market, By Product Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o Aerial Delivery Drones
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Ground Delivery Bots
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
2. Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o Logistics
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Healthcare & Pharmacy
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Retail
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Food Delivery
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Others
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
3. Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Regional Trends
o North America
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
-- U.S.
-- Canada
o Europe
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
-- Germany
-- UK
-- France
-- Russia
-- Italy
-- Rest of Europe
Related Reports:-
Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Frequency (24-Ghz and 77-81 Ghz), By Component (LRR, S&MRR, Mono Camera, and Stereo Camera), By Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), Intelligent Parking Assistance (IPA), and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2027
In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Device Type (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Long Term Evolution (LTE)), By Technology (Embedded Telematics, Tethered Telematics, and Integrated Telematics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube