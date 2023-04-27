Crowdfunding Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2031

Crowdfunding Market : Trends, Key Players, Market Segments, Application Areas, And Market Growth Strategies.| CAGR 14.3%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowdfunding Market by Type (Reward-based Crowdfunding, Equity-based Crowdfunding, Debt-based Crowdfunding, Donation-based Crowdfunding, Others), by Investment Size (Small and Medium Investment, Large Investment), by Application (Food and Beverage, Technology, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global crowdfunding market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Crowdfunding platforms have made it easier for entrepreneurs, artists, and other creatives to access funding for their projects, without having to go through traditional channels such as banks or venture capitalists. Moreover, rise of crowdfunding platforms has made it easier for individuals and small businesses to access funding for their projects, regardless of their location, credit score, or net worth.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the crowdfunding market. The study provides the Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the crowdfunding market.

Top impacting factors

Easier access to funding

Growth in Government support

Lack of awareness of crowdfunding

Potential for higher returns in crowdfunding

High failure rate

Offers access to capital

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the crowdfunding market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing crowdfunding market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the crowdfunding market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global crowdfunding market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Crowdfunding Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

Market Size By 2031 USD 6.8 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 14.3%

Forecast period 2021 - 2031

Report Pages 354

Type

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity-based Crowdfunding

Debt-based Crowdfunding

Donation-based Crowdfunding

Others

Investment Size

Small and Medium Investment

Large Investment

Application

Food and Beverage

Technology

Media and Entertainment

Real Estate

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players StartSomeGood, Kickstarter, PBC, GoFundMe, Fundly, Seedrs Limited, ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. (CPSI) (FundRazr), Fundable, Wefunder Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., Crowdcube Capital Ltd

