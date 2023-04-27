Atmospheric Water Generator Market Expected to Reach US$ 14.05 billion by 2030: Growing Demand for Clean Water-By PMI
An Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) is a device that extracts water from humid air in the atmosphere using various technologies such as condensation, absorption, and adsorption. The atmospheric water generator market is driven by the increasing demand for clean and potable water, especially in areas where access to clean water is limited or the existing water sources are contaminated.
The market for atmospheric water generators is segmented by product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into wet desiccation AWGs, cooling condensation AWGs, and hybrid AWGs. The cooling condensation AWGs segment dominates the market due to their high efficiency and low operating costs.
The atmospheric water generator market can be further segmented based on application, including residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment dominates the market, driven by the increasing demand for self-sufficient water sources in homes, especially in areas with water scarcity.
The atmospheric water generator market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market due to the high demand for atmospheric water generators in the United States, driven by water scarcity and the need for alternative water sources. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing population, rising urbanization, and water scarcity in many countries in the region.
Key players:
• Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co., Ltd.
• WaterMicronWorld
• Watair Inc.
• Dew Point Manufacturing
• Ambient Water
• Konia Saisons
• Planets Water
• Air2Water LLC
• Technocom Pvt. Ltd.
• WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd.
• Water Technologies International, Inc.
