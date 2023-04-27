Automotive Aftermarket Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.3%

Automotive Aftermarket Market - insightSLICE Automotive Aftermarket Market - insightSLICE

Automotive Aftermarket Market Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 1108.85 Billion by 2032

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as product type, vehicle type, service provider, certification and competitive landscape.

The global automotive aftermarket market was estimated to be US$ 601.92 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1108.85 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The automotive aftermarket refers to the industry that provides products, services, and solutions for vehicles after their original sale by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). It encompasses a wide range of products and services that are used for repairing, replacing, upgrading, and maintaining vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other types of vehicles.

The automotive aftermarket includes various stakeholders, such as manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, repair shops, service providers, and consumers. The products and services offered in the aftermarket may include replacement parts, accessories, performance enhancements, maintenance and repair services, diagnostic tools and equipment, collision repair services, vehicle customization and personalization, and other related solutions. The automotive aftermarket is a large and dynamic industry that serves the needs of vehicle owners, fleet operators, and repair professionals worldwide. It plays a crucial role in keeping vehicles on the road, extending their lifespan, improving performance, and providing customization options to meet individual preferences and requirements. The aftermarket industry is constantly evolving, driven by changing consumer demands, technological advancements, and regulatory changes, and it serves as a vital component of the global automotive ecosystem.

Growth driving factors of Global Automotive Aftermarket Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Rising demand for vehicle customization and personalization: Consumers are increasingly seeking unique and customized features for their vehicles, ranging from aesthetic enhancements to performance upgrades. This includes modifications such as custom paint jobs, alloy wheels, body kits, and interior upgrades to suit individual preferences and styles. For example, companies like Roush Performance, a leading provider of performance upgrades for Ford vehicles, offers customized body kits, exhaust systems, and performance tuning options for Mustang enthusiasts.

Need for replacement and maintenance of automotive components and parts: As vehicles age, wear and tear of automotive components and parts are inevitable, requiring regular replacement and maintenance. This includes parts such as brakes, filters, belts, spark plugs, and batteries, which need to be replaced periodically to ensure optimal vehicle performance and safety. For instance, the demand for replacement parts such as brake pads and rotors from aftermarket providers like Bosch, Federal-Mogul, and Delphi is driven by the need for regular brake maintenance and replacement.

Technological advancements in automotive aftermarket products: Advancements in automotive technology are driving the demand for aftermarket products that offer enhanced features and performance. This includes products such as advanced lighting solutions, infotainment systems, GPS navigation systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) retrofits. For example, companies like Pioneer and Alpine offer advanced infotainment systems with features such as touchscreen displays, smartphone connectivity, and voice recognition for aftermarket installation in vehicles.

Expansion of e-commerce and online sales channels: The growth of e-commerce and online sales channels has transformed the automotive aftermarket landscape, providing consumers with easy access to a wide range of aftermarket products and services. Online platforms offer convenience, extensive product choices, and competitive pricing, driving the demand for automotive aftermarket products online. For instance, online marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba offer a wide range of automotive aftermarket products from various sellers and brands, providing consumers with a convenient and accessible shopping experience.

The leading market segments of Global Automotive Aftermarket Market

Based on product types, the replacement parts segment is the largest segment in the automotive aftermarket. This is because replacement parts are essential for maintaining and repairing vehicles, and they need to be replaced periodically due to wear and tear or damage. Replacement parts include a wide range of components such as engines, transmissions, brakes, filters, batteries, ignition systems, and more, which are required to keep vehicles running smoothly and safely. The replacement parts segment is the largest because vehicles require regular maintenance and repairs throughout their lifespan, regardless of their age or type. As vehicles age, their original parts may wear out or become damaged, requiring replacement with new parts to restore or maintain their performance, safety, and reliability. Additionally, accidents, collisions, and natural wear and tear can result in the need for replacement parts to repair or restore damaged vehicles.

Furthermore, the replacement parts segment has a high demand due to the availability of a wide range of options from various manufacturers, suppliers, and brands. Consumers, repair shops, and fleet operators often have a choice to select from multiple options based on factors such as quality, price, and availability. This competitive landscape drives the demand for replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket.

Geographically, North America has a mature and well-established aftermarket industry, driven by a large vehicle population and strong automotive culture. Europe is influenced by stringent regulations and growing demand for eco-friendly products. Asia-Pacific is fueled by a growing vehicle population, rising incomes, and a trend towards vehicle customization. The Middle East and Africa region has a demand for replacement parts and services due to a large fleet of commercial vehicles and harsh climatic conditions. South America shows increasing demand for replacement parts, accessories, and maintenance services, driven by vehicle sales and a vibrant motorsports culture. Businesses operating in the automotive aftermarket industry need to consider these regional trends and tailor their strategies accordingly to capture the opportunities and address the specific requirements of each region.

The key players of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market are:

3M Company (USA), BorgWarner Inc. (USA), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA), Genuine Parts Company (USA), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Mann+Hummel Group (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Schaeffler AG (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (USA), Valeo SA (France), WABCO Holdings Inc. (USA), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

• Replacement Parts

• Accessories

• Tires

• Lubricants

• Chemicals

By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial vehicles

• Off-road Vehicles

By Service Provider:

• DIY (Do-It-Yourself)

• DIFM (Do-It-For-Me)

• OE (Original Equipment)

By Certification:

• Certified Parts

• Uncertified Parts

By Region

• North America

* United States

* Canada

* Rest of North America

• Europe

* Germany

* United Kingdom

* Italy

* France

* Spain

* Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

* Japan

* India

* China

* Australia

* South Korea

* Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

* UAE

* Saudi Arabia

* South Africa

* Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

* Brazil

* Rest of South America

