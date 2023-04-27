Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market: Transforming Industries with Secure and Transparent Data Management

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report published by Allied Market Research is titled "Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market" and provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market. The report covers various aspects such as market size, key drivers and challenges, investment opportunities, and competitive landscape. The report also provides insights into the market's various segments, including component, type, enterprise size, application, and end-user.

The global blockchain distributed ledger market size was valued at $2.89 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $137.29 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 62.7% from 2020 to 2027

The report analyzes the market's different components, which include solutions and services. It further categorizes the types of blockchain distributed ledgers into private, public, and hybrid. The report also examines the market's enterprise sizes, which include large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition, the report highlights the market's various applications, including payments, smart contracts, supply chain management, compliance management, trade finance, and others. The end-users of the market include BFSI, government and public, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others.

The worldwide Blockchain Distributed Ledger marketplace record gives a complete observation of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

A comprehensive analysis of each segment and sub-segment is provided in the research. In addition, the tabular and graphical representation of each segment and sub-segment will assist Blockchain Distributed Ledger market players in understanding the largest revenue-generating segments and driving factors thoroughly. This analysis is valuable in identifying the fastest-growing segments as well as strategizing to gain long-term growth.

Leading market players in the global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market include:

AlphaPoint, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, Earthport, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, iXledger and NTT DATA Corporation.

Key Market Segments:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

Payments

Smart Contracts

Supply Chain Management

Compliance Management

Trade Finance

Others

By End User

BFSI

Government & Public

Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region:

1) North America- (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

2) Europe- (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

3) Asia-Pacific- (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4) LAMEA- (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

The Covid-19 outbreak has had a significant effect on the world. Some sectors thrived during the pandemic while some faced tremendous losses. As per the restrictions and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of the manufacturing and production facilities were closed or working at low potential. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown created challenges in the procurement of raw materials. These factors create a huge gap in supply and demand and disrupted the supply chain. However, as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the Blockchain Distributed Ledger market is expected to get back on track.

