Organic Food Market Size 2023, Top Companies Analysis, In-Depth Insight, Business Opportunities And Forecast 2028

Organic Food Market Business Report 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Organic Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the organic food market?

The global organic food market size reached US$ 185.3 billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 363.8 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during 2023-2028.

Market Outlook:

Organic food refers to food that is produced using environmentally and animal-friendly farming methods that do not involve the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Organic farming focuses on enhancing soil and ecosystem health through practices, such as crop rotation, composting, and the use of natural pest control methods. Organic food is typically free from artificial preservatives, additives, and colors, and is believed to be more nutritious and better for the environment than conventionally grown food. Organic food is regulated by government bodies and must meet strict certification standards to be labeled as organic.

Why demand for organic food increasing?

The increasing health consciousness and awareness among consumers have led to the widespread adoption of nutrient-rich and naturally sourced items, owing to their numerous health benefits, which is primarily augmenting the organic food market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for the product, on account of the growing prevalence of several chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases across various countries, is positively influencing the market growth.

Apart from this, the inflating focus on vegan, no-cholesterol, and gluten-free organic snacks that can safely consumed by individuals suffering from lactose-intolerant and celiac disease is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns among people have prompted manufacturers to adopt sustainable cultivation practices, including organic farming, which is also bolstering the global market. Besides this, the elevating demand for clean-label food and beverage items, the increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, convenient product availability through e-commerce platforms, and the launch of various government initiatives promoting organic farming are expected to drive the organic food market in the coming years.

Organic Food Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the organic food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Companies in Organic Food Industry:

• Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

• Clif Bar & Company

• Danone S.A.

• Dole Food Company Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• Newman’s Own

• Organic Valley

• Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• The Kroger Company

• United Natural Foods Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global organic food market based on product type, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Organic Fruits and Vegetables

• Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy

• Organic Processed Food

• Organic Bread and Bakery

• Organic Beverages

• Organic Cereal and Food Grains

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Ready-to-eat Food Products

• Breakfast Cereals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

