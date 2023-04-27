Commercial Vehicle Fleet Operators Increasingly Opt for Premium Retreaded Tires

85.5 percent of the commercial vehicle fleet operators surveyed said they had already used retreaded tires on their vehicles. In the passenger car fleet sector, half of the survey participants said they had already fitted vehicles with retreaded tires. The use of retreaded premium tires helps fleet operators to optimize their carbon footprint and sustainably reduce operating costs. retreaded tires effortlessly fulfill the high legal requirements for quality and safety

The retreading of tires is a promising, forward-looking concept, that not only works economically, but also ecologically and socially."” — Christina Guth (AZuR)

According to the latest AZuR survey, most commercial vehicle fleet operators prefer retreaded premium tires to comparable new ones. As many as 85.5 percent of respondents say they already use retreaded tires for their commercial vehicles. One in five respondents even uses retreads on all axles. Even among passenger cars, a significantly higher percentage of the demand for tire replacements in fleet vehicles is met with retreaded premium tires than the total market shares suggest. Roughly 90 percent of survey participants rate retreads' quality, safety, and cost-effectiveness as good or excellent, saying they would likely recommend them to others.

Utilizing retreaded premium tires helps fleet operators to effectively optimize their carbon footprint and reduce operating costs in the long term. Allianz Zukunft Reifen (AZuR) surveyed fleet operators during the first quarter of 2023 to determine to which extent, which vehicles, and over which routes premium retreaded tires fleet operators were using and questioned their evaluation in practical use. The survey involved 116 operators of car and truck fleets with fleet sizes of up to 15,000 vehicles.

The majority of survey participants already use retreads

Of the commercial vehicle fleet operators surveyed, 85.5 percent said they already use retreaded tires on their vehicles. Among the fleet operators surveyed, retreads are mainly used on drive axles (98.1 percent) and trailer axles (66 percent). One in five survey respondents uses retreads on all their commercial vehicle axles. According to the survey, Fleet operators who already use retreads cover around two-thirds of total tire replacement demand with retreaded premium tires.

Looking at the Passenger Car Fleet segment, about half of the respondents stated that they had already equipped their vehicles with retreaded tires. The survey shows that about one out of every six replacement tires for passenger cars comprises retreads. Given the low participation rate, we do not consider this result representative.

Over half of the fleet operators use customer-owned retreads

Customer-owned retreading offers commercial vehicle fleet operators particular economic and ecological benefits. More than 56 percent of the survey participants have their worn premium tires retreaded by a specialist company, which saves carcasses costs and positively impacts the eco-balance. Survey participants using customer-owned retreads cover the tire replacement demand of around 20 percent of their vehicle fleet.

The survey shows that a welcome side effect of customer-owned retreads involves drivers being more cautious in handling their fleet vehicles so that the carcasses can be retreaded. Unlike passenger car tires, which are retreaded once, this process can be repeated up to three times for commercial vehicle tires. With each tire retread, usage in the spirit of a circular economy is doubled. As a result of multiple retreading, the total mileage of a commercial vehicle tire produced in Europe is around 660,000 km.

Beneficial assessment of cost-effectiveness, quality, and safety

As far as the survey participants are concerned, the quality of retreaded tires is of only secondary importance when it comes to reasons for using them, i.e., apparently taken for granted. For almost 90 percent of commercial vehicle fleet operators and 80 percent of passenger car fleet operators, cost-effectiveness is the decisive factor for using retreads. The second most crucial motive for using retreaded premium tires for around 70 percent of the fleet operators surveyed in both segments is their sustainability.

As a result of the positive practical experiences, retreaded premium tires scored well in the survey. Out of ten commercial vehicle fleet operators surveyed, nine rated retreads' quality, safety, and cost-benefit ratio to be good or excellent. Likewise, the survey gave a favorable verdict for in-service mileage of retreaded tires. Some 77.4 percent of commercial vehicle fleet operators surveyed rated the mileage as good or excellent. Given their positive experiences in practice, about 90 percent of the fleet operators surveyed (probably) would recommend retreaded premium tires to others.

The automotive industry sees retreads as an overlooked alternative

The German Association of Motor Trades and Repairs (Zentralverband Deutsches Kraftfahrzeuggewerbe) advocates looking into the (but not limited to financial) advantages of retreaded premium tires. It has launched a media offensive to clear up widespread misconceptions and some of the biggest myths about retreaded tires: "The same approach adopted by commercial vehicles and the aircraft industry, resulting in a good eco-balance, has potential for car tires as well - retreading."

About AZuR (Alliance Future of Tires)

The Alliance Future Tires (AZuR) is committed to a sustainable tire recycling economy throughout Europe. Used tires should be 100 percent reused or recycled wherever possible in order to avoid waste, reduce CO2 emissions, conserve natural resources and protect people and the environment.

In Europe, around 3.5 million tons of used tires are generated each year. The more of these tires that can be repaired, retreaded, recycled or chemically treated, the better it is for people, the climate and the environment. AZuR is committed to a tire circular economy with short supply chains and transport routes, resulting in clear benefits for the environment, regional economy and jobs.

More than 50 AZuR partners from industry, trade and science cover all sectors of the sustainable circular economy of tires - from sustainable new tire production and certified collection of used tires, to repair and retreading of passenger and commercial vehicle tires, to material and chemical recycling of the raw materials contained in used tires.

In interdisciplinary teamwork, new ways and solutions are developed for an ecologically and economically sensible tire cycle. The universities in the AZuR network play a particularly important role in this process. With their scientifically based studies and research, they provide valuable impetus for closing the material cycle: https://azur-netzwerk.de.