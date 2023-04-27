A 24-hour Prank call Marathon offers hours of free outstanding comedy
The Macron Show, the world’s funniest telephone prank call show and podcast, announced details of its second annual Macron-athon on April 28-April 29.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The show features 24 hours straight of Prank Phone calls and general mayhem and is a must listen to for comedy fans and prank call enthusiasts.
“While we have heard it said the prank call is dead”, says Ron Blackman, aka Macron, the host of The Macron Show, “I can assure you, comedy lives here. Our fans tell us time and time again, we are the funniest show on the internet.”
Listeners can look forward to 24 hours straight of the most clever, funny and intriguing prank phone calls. “No one social engineers a call like us,” says Blackman.
"Donations to the show are used to keep the studio and equipment running", says Blackman. "We are also big fans of animal rights organizations and a portion of the donations will be donated to The Farley Foundation, which is a non-profit dedicated to helping people pay for necessary veterinary costs when they are down on their luck. Our listeners often tell us our unique blend of comedy has helped them through some very difficult times, says Blackman, and this is our way of giving back”
Join The Macron Show for free shows every Monday at 5 pm EST on https://www.youtube.com/@MacronShow and wherever you listen to podcasts and this Friday, April 28 at 5 pm EST to Saturday, April 29, 5 pm EST on https://www.youtube.com/@MacronShow for 24-hours of prank call action. Everyone else, beware!
Hazel Hardik
The Macron Show
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Other