The Market Value Of Foreign Exchange Services Market By The End Of 2031 Will Be 18.21 Billion

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global foreign exchange services market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Foreign Exchange Services Market by Services (Currency Exchange, Remittance Services, Foreign Currency Accounts, Others), by Providers (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Others), by Application (Businesses, Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The rise in usage of digital technologies has transformed the way foreign exchange services are delivered and consumed, making them faster, more convenient, and more accessible to a wider range of customers, which has helped to drive growth in the market. Moreover, international trade has led to increased trade and investment flows between countries, which has driven the demand for foreign exchange services.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the foreign exchange services market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of numerous factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the foreign exchange services market size.

Top impacting factors

Growing foreign trade between countries

Ease of doing business with other countries

Regulatory barriers in doing foreign trade

Fluctuation in the economic stability of a country

Growing global trade and investment

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the foreign exchange services market forecast from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing foreign exchange services market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the foreign exchange services market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global foreign exchange services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Foreign Exchange Services Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

Market Size By 2031 USD 18.2 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 8.3%

Forecast period 2021 - 2031

Report Pages 389

Services

Currency Exchange

Remittance Services

Foreign Currency Accounts

Others

Providers

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Others

Application

Businesses

Individuals

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Barclays, Citigroup Inc., American Express Company, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, Western Union Holdings

