Advancements in Cancer Biomarkers Market: Accelerating Personalized Medicine and Precise Cancer Diagnosis

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer biomarkers are substances or indicators present in a person's body that can help detect or predict the presence of cancer. The cancer biomarkers market refers to the market for products and services used to detect and measure these biomarkers. This includes tests, devices, and software used to identify and measure cancer biomarkers, as well as services related to the analysis and interpretation of biomarker data. The market is driven by the growing need for accurate and reliable cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as the increasing use of personalized medicine approaches in cancer care.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟎.𝟗𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐭 $𝟐𝟔.𝟗𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

COVID-19 scenario-

Prevention of cancer by analyzing various cancer biomarkers using different diagnostic methods is an effective approach to obtain quick results for the treatment.So, although a number of industries have been badly affected by the pandemic, the medical diagnostics industry has, quite naturally, not confronted the impacts on a severe note.

However, the global lockdown has led to postponement of the procedures and accordingly, there's been a short-term decline in the revenue rate in cancer biomarkers market. But, it's expected that the market would experience massive gains through the end of the pandemic.

The cancer biomarkers market can be segmented based on the type of biomarker, application, and end user.

Based on the type of biomarker, the market can be divided into protein biomarkers, genetic biomarkers, and others (including glycan biomarkers, lipid biomarkers, etc.).

Based on the application, the market can be divided into diagnostics, prognostics, and companion diagnostics.

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, diagnostic and research laboratories, and academic and research institutes.

Additionally, the market can also be segmented based on geography, including regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The growth of the global cancer biomarkers market is due to surge in adoption of cancer biomarkers primarily for prognostics and diagnostics applications across the globe.

North America to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America held the major share, garnering more than one-third of the global cancer biomarkers market, owing to strong focus on innovation and technological advancements in healthcare & diagnostics in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in prevalence of cancer, rise in patient awareness, and increase in disposable incomes in the province.

Here are the names of the top 10 key players in the cancer biomarkers market (in no particular order):

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

