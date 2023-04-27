Retail Cash Management Market: Exploring the Global Market Trends and Future Prospects

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global retail cash management market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031, according to a report published by Allied Market Research. The growth of the market can be attributed to the unavailability of proper in-store workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of social distancing and sanitization measures. These factors led many retail businesses to invest in automated cash management solutions due to their contactless nature and efficient cash flow management capabilities.

The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. The market is segmented based on component, application, deployment mode, enterprise size, and region. The solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, while the service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The on-premise segment held nearly three-fifths of the global market share in 2021, while the cloud segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031. North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, while Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key market players in the retail cash management market include ALVARA Digital Solutions GmbH, Aurionpro Solutions Limited, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Sopra Banking Software SA, The Sage Group PLC, and Tietoevry. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail cash management market forecast along with current and future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Advancements in technologies like big data and machine learning are expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance costs of cash management solutions can hamper the market growth. Overall, the global retail cash management market is poised for significant growth in the coming years as retailers look for innovative solutions to manage their cash flow and improve efficiency.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held nearly three-fifths of the global market share in 2021. However, the cloud segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding over one-third of the total market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

