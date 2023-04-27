Saudi Arabia Personal Loan Market Forecast Along with Current & Future Trends to Explain The Imminent Investment Pockets
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Arabia personal loan market was valued at $146.54 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $670.58 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031
Saudi Arabia Personal Loan Market by Type (P2P marketplace, and balance sheet), Marital status (Married, Single, and Others), Consumer Age (30, 30-50, and more than 50), and End User (Salaried and Business): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031
High demand for residential houses from expatriates entering the country and increase in number of initiatives by government to strengthen the financial system is boosting the growth of the Saudi Arabia personal loan market. In addition, development of digitization and the instantaneous loan and approval procedure is positively impacting the growth of the Saudi Arabia personal loan market.
Competitive Analysis
The key players that operate in the Saudi Arabia personal loan market are Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance Company, Al Rajhi Bank, Alinma Bank, Arab National Bank, Bank Albilad, Banque Saudi Fransi, Emirates NBD Bank, Emirates NBD Bank, Emkan Finance Company, Nayifat, Quara Holding, Riyad Bank, SAAB, Tamam Finance, SNB.
These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.
Top Impacting Factors
High demand for residential houses from expatriates entering the country
Increase in number of initiatives by the government to strengthen the financial system
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Saudi Arabia personal loan market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on Saudi Arabia personal loan market trend is provided in the report.
The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The Saudi Arabia personal loan market analysis from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.
Saudi Arabia Personal Loan Market Report Highlights
Aspects Details
By Type
P2P Marketplace
Balance Sheet
By Marital Status
Married
Single
Others
By Consumer Age
Less than 30
30-50
More than 50
By End-User
Salaried
Male
Female
Others
Business
