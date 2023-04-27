Impact Investing Market : Segments, Current Trends, Estimations, And Dynamics | At CAGR 9.5% 2031
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impact Investing Market by Sector (Education, Agriculture, Healthcare, Energy, Housing, Others), by Investor (Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
The global impact investing market was valued at $2.5 trillion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Growing demand from investors seeking both financial returns and social or environmental impact is a major driving factor for the impact investing market as investing in renewable energy can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change, while investing in affordable housing can help address the issue of homelessness.
The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the impact investing market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the impact investing industry.
Top Impacting Factors
Surge in demand from investors seeking both financial returns and social or environmental impact
Increase in awareness of the need to address social and environmental challenges
Government support and policies to promote impact investing
Limited understanding of impact investing among investors and the general public
Challenges in achieving both financial returns and social or environmental impact
Rise in demand for impact investment products from institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals
Collaboration between impact investors, government, and other stakeholders to address social and environmental challenges
Key benefits for stakeholders
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the impact investing market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing impact investing market opportunity.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the impact investing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global impact investing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Impact Investing Market Report Highlights
Aspects Details
Market Size By 2031 USD 6 trillion
Growth Rate CAGR of 9.5%
Forecast period 2021 - 2031
Report Pages 338
Sector
Education
Agriculture
Healthcare
Energy
Housing
Others
Investor
Individual Investors
Institutional Investors
Others
By Region
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
Key Market Players Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Blueorchard finance ltd, Bridges fund management ltd., Vital Capital, Reinvestment fund, Manulife Investment Management., Bain capital, Leapfrog investments, Omidyar network
