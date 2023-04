Pneumonia Therapeutics Market size is Projected to Surpass USD 25,546.8 Million by 2030

Pneumonia Therapeutics Market - Infographics- AMR

The global pneumonia therapeutics market size is projected to reach $25,546.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pneumonia is a serious respiratory infection that can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. It is a leading cause of death worldwide, especially in children under the age of five and in the elderly. Fortunately, there are effective therapeutics available to treat pneumonia, including antibiotics, antivirals, and antifungal medications, depending on the underlying cause. Treatment also involves managing symptoms, such as fever and cough, and providing supportive care, such as oxygen therapy. It is important to seek medical attention promptly if you suspect you or a loved one may have pneumonia, as early treatment can improve outcomes and prevent complications.

โ€ข CAGR: 8.5%

โ€ข Current Market Size: USD 12.29 Billion

โ€ข Forecast Growing Region: APAC

โ€ข Largest Market: North America

โ€ข Projection Time: 2021- 2030

โ€ข Base Year: 2021

Surge in prevalence of pneumonia, rise in geriatric population with weaker immune systems, increase in incidence and spending for community-acquired pneumonia, and rise in number of product launches drive the growth of the global pneumonia therapeutics market. However, high price of pneumonia therapeutics restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, outbreak of novel viruses attacking respiratory system presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-19 ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ:

โ€ข The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the pneumonia therapeutics market, owing to declaration by WHO that people suffering from COVID-19 is highly susceptible to pneumonia.

โ€ข Moreover, surge in R&D for the treatment of COVID-19 associated pneumonia has generated high revenue.

โ€ข However, dearth of workforce as well as resource limitations due to COVID-19 are expected to negatively impact the growth of the industry in the forecast period.

Based on therapeutics, the prevention vaccines segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the treatment drugs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ โ€“

โ€ข Abbott Laboratories

โ€ข Bayer AG

โ€ข Eli Lilly & Company

โ€ข Glaxosmithkline PLC

โ€ข Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

โ€ข Merck KGAA

โ€ข Novartis AG

โ€ข Pfizer, Inc.

โ€ข Sanofi S.A.

โ€ข Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

