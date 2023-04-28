Fertility Supplement Market is anticipated to Cross USD 3,652.50 Million by 2030

Fertility Supplement Market - Infographics- AMR

The global fertility supplement market size is projected to reach $3,652.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertility supplements are becoming increasingly popular among couples who are trying to conceive. These supplements are designed to provide the body with the nutrients it needs to promote reproductive health and increase the chances of successful pregnancy. They typically contain a combination of vitamins, minerals, and herbs that have been shown to support reproductive function. Some of the most common ingredients found in fertility supplements include folic acid, vitamin E, zinc, and CoQ10. However, it's important to note that fertility supplements are not a miracle cure and should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and other lifestyle changes. If you're considering a fertility supplement, it's always best to consult with your healthcare provider first.

• CAGR: 7.5%

• Current Market Size: USD 1.75 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2030

• Base Year: 2021

The global fertility supplement market size generated $1,754.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $3,652.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2021 to 2030.

Rising infertility rate and surge in the number of fertility clinics are the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing lifestyle, growing technological advancements in the field of healthcare and rising introduction of innovative products are other important factors acting as market growth determinants. Growing consumption of alcohol and tobacco products and developing tastes and preferences of consumers for caffeine oriented products will further induce growth in the market value.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the demand for fertility supplements as the Covid-19 virus affected fertility level of a person.

• However, the prolonged lockdown and lack of skilled professionals during the pandemic negatively affected the market. The lockdown and restrictions on international trade disrupted the supply chain and create a huge gap between supply and demand.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

• Fairhaven Health

• Coast Science

• Lenus Pharma GesmbH

• Active Bio Life Science GmbH

• Orthomol

• Exeltis USA, Inc.

• PregPrep LLC

• Bionova

• TTK HealthCare Ltd.

• Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC.

