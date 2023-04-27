Exploring the Global Analgesics Market: Trends, Segmentation, and Key Players | At a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

analgesics market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analgesics are drugs that relieve pain, and the analgesics market refers to the industry that produces and sells these medications. This market includes both prescription and over-the-counter analgesics, such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, and opioids. The demand for analgesics is high due to the prevalence of pain caused by various medical conditions and injuries. The market is highly competitive, with many companies producing these drugs, and the pricing can vary depending on factors such as brand, dosage, and distribution channels. The analgesics market is regulated by government agencies to ensure safety and efficacy.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟔.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐭 $𝟓𝟎.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Here are some common segments used in the analgesics market:

Type of pain: Analgesics can be segmented based on the type of pain they treat, such as neuropathic pain, nociceptive pain, and inflammatory pain.

Mode of delivery: Analgesics can be delivered in various ways, including oral tablets, capsules, injectables, transdermal patches, and topical creams.

Distribution channels: The analgesics market can be segmented based on the distribution channels used to sell these drugs, such as retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and drug stores.

Active ingredients: Analgesics can also be segmented based on their active ingredients, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), acetaminophen, opioids, and others.

Brand: The analgesics market can also be segmented based on the brand, as there are various well-known brands in the market, each with its own strengths and market share.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to increasing demand for analgesic drugs such as paracetamol, thereby impacting the global analgesics market positively.

This trend is pretty likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

Here are the top 10 companies in the global analgesics market, based on their market share and revenue:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Endo International plc

AstraZeneca plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America had the lion's share in 2020, generating nearly one-third of the global analgesics market, owing to increase in demand for non-opioids drugs, presence of key players, and development in R&D activities in the healthcare sector in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.3% by 2030. This is due to rise in awareness about the use of analgesic drugs, growth in healthcare expenditures, and surge in adoption of analgesic products.

