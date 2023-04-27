UK In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market is Projected to achieve a total value of USD 928 Million by 2026

UK In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market

The UK IVF market was valued at $514 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $928 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the analysis period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the UK, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a widely used method to assist couples struggling with infertility to conceive a child. The process involves stimulating a woman's ovaries to produce multiple eggs, which are then harvested and fertilized with sperm in a laboratory dish. After a few days, the fertilized eggs are transferred back into the woman's uterus in the hopes of implantation and pregnancy.

IVF is regulated in the UK by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), which sets standards for clinics and monitors their success rates. While IVF is not always successful, it has helped many couples achieve their dream of starting a family. The process can be emotionally and financially challenging, but with the right support and guidance, it can also be a rewarding journey towards parenthood.

Based on end user, the UK in vitro fertilization market is classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Fertility clinics and hospitals play a crucial role in providing IVF treatments to couples seeking assistance for infertility treatments. The fertility clinics segment occupied the largest UK in vitro fertilization market share in 2018 and is expected to be the largest segment to experience rapid growth during the forecast period owing to presence of huge number of fertility clinics that are projected to increase during the forecast period.

• By end user, the fertility clinics segment in the UK IVF market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.

• By cycle type, the fresh IVF cycles segment in the UK IVF market accounted for two-thirds share of the market share in 2018.

• Heidelberg University Hospital

• Klinikum Stuttgart

• DRK Kliniken Berlin

• University Medical Center Freiburg

• The Lister Fertility Clinic

• The Bridge Centre

• Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit)

