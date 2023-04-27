Encapsulation Market Worth US$ 80,071.65Mn by 2028 by Focusing Global Industry Revenue and Growth

Encapsulation market is expected to Reach US$ 80,071.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of our recent study on "Encapsulation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Coating Material (Polymers, Gums and Resins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, and Proteins), Technology (Spray Technology, Emulsion Technology, Dripping Technology, and Others), and Application (Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceutical, Food and Beverages, Personal Care Products, Agrochemicals, and Others)" includes a detailed analysis of the market growth drivers, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis. The study also identifies the key players in the market and their significant developments.

the global encapsulation market is expected to grow from US$ 35,113.49 million in 2021 to US$ 80,071.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028. The encapsulation enables the controlled release of encapsulated materials in predetermined environments, which is an essential property in medicinal drugs and pesticides. Ingredients in various products are encapsulated for multiple reasons, including isolating active ingredients from chemical effects of oxidizing and evaporation.

Based on application, the encapsulation market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical, food and beverages, personal care products, agrochemicals, and others. The pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Encapsulation technologies are extensively used by pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals companies to mask the bitter taste or smell of drugs and to provide their targeted and controlled delivery. The development of drugs based on these biomolecules is expected to boost the demand for encapsulation for effective and targeted delivery of the active ingredients. The pharmaceutical sector is also greatly influenced by encapsulation technologies due to the benefits achieved by the manufacturers. Along with the encapsulation of drugs, other active ingredients such as peptides, proteins, and DNA/RNA molecules are also encapsulated to meet the market demand for value-added products.

The global encapsulation market is segmented into five main regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Many Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India, are among the world's fastest-growing populations. The encapsulation industry is expanding in the region because of its increasing applications. The existence of various established sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage, in China, India, Japan, and South Korea has increased the demand for encapsulation solutions in the region. A few trends such as health, nutrition, and wellbeing are driving consumer behavior for food that supports longer and healthier lives. In Asia Pacific, the demand for functional food and dietary supplements is increasing among the population. There is a high demand for controlled-release agrochemicals, which also boosts the growth of the encapsulation market in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Encapsulation Market

With the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe, most countries declared a health emergency and stopped inessential movements. The crisis heavily impacted the supply chain of goods. The pandemic largely influenced the buying behavior of consumers toward food and beverages. During the initial months of the outbreak, a majority of public places and offices were closed, which led to a considerable drop in the commercial demand for encapsulated products. However, with the relaxation of the COVID-19 norms, the market resumed with the necessary precautions. Also, the increasing vaccination doses and the gradual decline in the number of daily COVID-19 positive cases are driving the growth of the market, and the growth of the encapsulation market is expected to stabilize in the region by 2022.

The report includes the segmentation of the global encapsulation market as follows:

By coating material, the encapsulation market is segmented into polymers, gums and resins, lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins. Based on technology, the market is segmented into spray technology, emulsion technology, dripping technology, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical, food and beverages, personal care products, agrochemicals, and others. By geography, the encapsulation market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The encapsulation market in Europe is further segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is subsegmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The encapsulation market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. The market in South and Central America is subsegmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.

