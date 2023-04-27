Robot Software Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 18.6% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

Robot Software Market 2023-2028

Robot software enables mechanical devices and electronic systems to perform tasks autonomously with enhanced intelligence.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Robot Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.’ the global robot software market size reached US$ 14.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during 2023-2028.

Robot software enables mechanical devices and electronic systems to perform tasks autonomously with enhanced intelligence. These coded commands and instructions are designed to reduce human errors, improve operational quality, and streamline processes through automation. It encompasses a wide range of applications, including visitor tours and custom programs, security patrols, and drag-and-drop interfaces for setting up delivery routes. Some commonly used solutions in robot software include offline programming, simulators, and middleware, all of which contribute to making robots more efficient and effective in various industries. By leveraging robot software, businesses can optimize their operations and unlock new possibilities in robotics technology.

Robot Software Market Trends:

The rapid adoption of robot software for automating, leveraging, mass-producing, and operating numerous functionalities across various industrial verticals represents the key factor primarily driving the market growth. In addition to this, the emergence of Industry 4.0 and the rising demand for precision manufacturing are bolstering the market growth. The shifting preference toward robotic technologies in the healthcare and chemical sectors is acting as another factor significantly contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in robots, the utilization of robotic operating systems (ROS) frameworks, and the rising need for surgical robots and pharmacy and lab automation are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the increasing demand for packaged food items has compelled manufacturers in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to automate their production process and mass-produce products with high yields and precision, which is boosting market growth.

Robot Software Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the robot software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd.

AIBrain Inc.

Brain Corporation

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Furhat Robotics

ai Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Neurala Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Teradyne Inc

The Boeing Company.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the identity verification market on the basis of software type, robot type, deployment mode, enterprise size and end use industry.

Breakup by Software Type:

• Recognition Software

• Simulation Software

• Predictive Maintenance Software

• Data Management and Analysis Software

• Communication Management Software

Breakup by Robot Type:

• Industrial Robots

• Service Robots

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Automotive

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• Transportation and Logistics

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecommunications

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

