ULI Nevada to Unveil Ending Homelessness In America-A Blueprint for Success, with Arnold Stalk, Ph.D

An introduction to the new e-book Ending Homelessness In America-A Blueprint for Success, and an open discussion on sustainable solutions.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urban Land Institute (ULI) Nevada is proud to present a special event featuring SHARE Village Founder, Dr. Arnold Stalk, PhD on Wednesday, May 12th at 9:30 AM. The event will introduce Dr. Stalk’s newly released e-book “Ending Homelessness In America-A Blueprint for Success” and include an open discussion on how to best tackle the homelessness crisis in America.

Dr. Arnold Stalk was recently presented with the prestigious ULI Nevada Placemaking Award for Excellence in November 2022 for his work as the founder of SHARE Village Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization that helps those facing housing insecurity and poverty in Southern Nevada.

At this special event, Dr. Stalk will share his new e-book which outlines a comprehensive strategy to end homelessness nationwide. Attendees can join the conversation and ask questions about the strategies outlined in the book during an open discussion.

Dr. Arnold Stalk expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event saying “I'm excited to be part of this important discussion about how we can end homelessness in America! This is an ambitious goal but one I believe we can achieve if we all come together and work towards a common solution."

This is a must attend event for anyone looking to make a difference in overcoming homelessness nationwide! The event will be held on Wednesday, May 12th at 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM PDT at SHARE Village Main campus 50 N. 21st Street Las Vegas NV 89101. Register online today at https://nevada.uli.org/events/detail/DAB70AF5-E36E-4A3F-9810-7A41895F5606/ – Members $10 Non-Members $20

Ending Homelessness In America-A Blueprint for Success is now available online at https://issuu.com/arnoldstalk and Amazon.com For more information about Ending Homelessness In America-A Blueprint for Success or Dr. Arnold Stalk’s work visit www.endinghomelessnessinamerica.com or www.sharelasvegas.org .

About Arnold Stalk, Ph.D

In his life's mission to fight poverty, hunger and homelessness, Arnold Stalk, Ph.D shares his story in Ending Homelessness In America, a blueprint for success. Ending Homelessness in America is a compilation and archive of his nearly 50-year journey and passion to end homelessness once and for all.

Ending Homelessness In America outlines a history of proven strategies and personal experience in a practical guide backed by years of research and proven results to help homeless individuals and families and end homelessness in America. This book will serve as a guide and a research reference tool that will allow anyone to take the steps necessary to roll up their sleeves and get to work in local communities, statewide efforts, and national initiatives.

About

SHARE Village Las Vegas was established in 1994 and is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the creation and development of affordable housing villages. This is a unique and innovative approach to holistic and comprehensive housing, with access to 24/7/365 supportive services provided by community partners. Public and private partnerships have been formed to develop and operate affordable housing with collaborative medical and mental health services, employment referrals and placements, and a full service community food pantry/nutrition program. We're bringing veterans and families home. Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791

SHARE Village Las Vegas

