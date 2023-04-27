Adult Diaper Market Size US$ 27.8 Billion, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, Top Leaders and Forecast Report 2023-2028

Adult Diaper Market 2023-2028

The global market for adult diapers is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of urination incontinence among the geriatric population.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Adult Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global adult diaper market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2023-2028.

An adult diaper, also known as a nappy, is specifically designed to support adults with incontinence issues. It is a type of disposable underwear that is worn for both urination and defecation purposes. Adult diapers are widely used by individuals with mobility impairment, dementia, or diarrhea. The inner lining of an adult diaper is typically made using polypropylene (PP), while the outer lining is made of polyethylene (PE). These materials provide comfort and functionality as they effectively absorb and contain bodily fluids. The use of adult diapers has become increasingly popular, particularly among aging populations, and is expected to continue to grow as new and innovative products are developed to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Adult Diaper Market Trends:

The global market for adult diapers is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of urination incontinence among the geriatric population. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness about personal hygiene and the easy availability of adult diapers are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the development of smart diapers equipped with moisture detection technology and the rising consumer expenditure power are providing a boost to the market. Furthermore, significant investments in research and development (R&D) initiatives to introduce innovative, biodegradable diapers lined with vitamin E and aloe vera are fueling the market growth.

Adult Diaper Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the adult diaper market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key Players Include:

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Attends Healthcare Group Ltd.

Paul Hartmann AG

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the adult diaper market on the basis of fuel type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

