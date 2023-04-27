GrowUp Greenwalls Provides Moss Wall Solutions For Residential & Commercial Spaces
GrowUp Greenwalls uses different types of preserved moss, from Sheet Moss to Mood Moss, Forest Moss, and more, for moss walls.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowUp Greenwalls, a leading provider of cost-effective green wall systems, is pleased to announce the addition of moss walls to its lineup of products and services. It is a highly recommended service for homeowners and businesses aiming to upgrade their indoor spaces with green walls. Those looking for a custom moss wall can also check out GrowUp Greenwalls.
Moss walls are a popular design trend for indoor spaces. They offer a natural and calming aesthetic to any room. They also have the added benefit of improving air quality and reducing noise levels. GrowUp Greenwalls incorporates preserved moss, a natural moss that is no longer living and has been preserved through environmentally-friendly methods. These moss walls require no additional maintenance post-installment, allowing clients to enjoy the benefits of a stunning, natural moss wall without the hassle of maintenance.
Different types of preserved moss that GrowUp Greenwalls uses include Sheet Moss, Mood Moss, Forest Moss, Shag Moss, Pillow Moss, Royal Pool Moss, Spanish Moss, Mountain Moss, and Reindeer Moss.
"We believe that the biophilic elements of a moss wall can significantly improve the indoor environment of any professional or residential space. Our moss walls are highly effective, require no additional lighting, and have a flexible design that can be tailored to any space or client's specific needs. If you are looking for a custom moss wall, we can help you with that" the company's rep stated.
Founded in 2017, GrowUp Greenwalls has expanded its offerings to include living green walls, succulent walls, and faux walls, in addition to moss walls. Its small, tight-knit team has grown with partners across the United States and Canada to provide cost-effective green walls anywhere to any client.
GrowUp Greenwalls is also the master distributor of the vicinity modular green wall systems in North America. Its modular system sets them apart from other green wall companies, with honeycomb-shaped pots that make any design feasible and achieve stunning results instantly.
GrowUp Greenwalls is passionate about living sustainably and is committed to using recycled materials, recycled water, and repurposing parts to create less waste. They also promote energy and water-efficient practices and educate clients on the significance of living green and sustainably.
About GrowUp Greenwalls -
GrowUp Greenwalls is a California-based service that provides green wall solutions to residential and professional spaces. Those looking for interior moss walls for businesses can check out this highly recommended service.
Media Contact
GrowUp Greenwalls
+1 866-406-1868
info@growup.green
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other