UAE eCommerce Market to Hit US$11,782.3 Million, Growing with a CAGR of 8.6%

With the UAE e-commerce market forecast to grow at an accelerated pace with a CAGR of 8.6%, There are some sectors that are forecast to grow exponentially.

DUBAI, UAE, April 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report titled “UAE e-commerce Market: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2023-2028”, the UAE’s e-commerce market is expected to reach US$ 11.78 billion by the end of 2023. The market is projected to experience a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.6% from 2023 to 2027, making the market size US$ 16.37 billion by 2027.The report found that the most revenue is produced in China with an expected market size of US$ 1,487 billion in 2023. The number of consumers is also increasing rapidly and is expected to hit a figure of 7.32 million with a user penetration of 74.6% by 2027.Market Shares Within the UAE’s e-commerce MarketThe fashion industry has the largest chunk in the country’s e-commerce industry with a revenue share of 38.7%, with Electronics & Media following in second place with 19.9%.The third largest players are Toys and Hobby & DIY which both enjoy a share of 15.4%, followed by Food & Personal Care with 13.6% and Furniture & Appliances with 12.4%.The country bears the title of the 28th largest e-commerce market in the world with expected revenue of US$ 11,782.3 million by 2023, leaving Belgium behind.The United Arab Emirates participated in the 17% growth rate of the global e-commerce market in 2023, showing the country’s contribution to the thriving industry. Online sales are predicted to soar in the coming years in the UAE as well as globally.Five Leading e-commerce Stores in the UAE by Gross Sales in 2022Amazon.ae is the largest online store in the Emirates with a revenue of US$477.6 million in 2022, while namshi.com and carrefouruae.com rank second and third with US$264.8 million and US$223.2 million, respectively.The report revealed that these top three players obtain 35.2% of the leading 100 e-commerce businesses’ revenue in the country. These rankings account for every store that earns profit in the UAE, including global businesses and the ones with a national focus. Digital Gravity considered only revenue generated in the UAE for this analysis.The report also discussed the net sales produced in the country in 2022 in the e-commerce sector. It focused on the five subcategories of the e-commerce industry, which are:(1) Fashion(2) Electronics & Media(3) Furniture & Appliances(4) Food & Personal Care(5) Toys, Hobby & DIYWith the e-commerce market in the UAE forecast to grow exponentially, it has become essential for businesses to hire a reliable e-commerce web development agency to become a part of this multi-billion dollar industry.