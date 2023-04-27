Jayson Uribe of Code 3 Consultations to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napa, CA - Just what does it mean to be an expert witness? It means you have intimate knowledge and specific skills that enable you to say what happened at a scene even when you weren’t physically on the scene. For competitive motorcycle driver Jayson Uribe, that intimate knowledge is of cars, bikes, vehicle mechanics and electrical systems, all of which enable him to analyze and reconstruct accidents and vehicular occurrences on public roads. His skills also come from years of professional riding/driving and advanced studies in Electrical Engineering.

Jayson’s quest to investigate and understand accidents began when a good friend of his faced jail time for a vehicular issue. Jayson felt the right tools and knowledge might have helped to clear his friend and vowed to make a difference in the future. It led to a new career path for him and the formation of his blossoming Code 3 Consulting practice (Code 3 is a term Jayson took from firefighting, where it is used to indicate the severity of an occurrence.)

Jayson is now an expert witness and accident investigator who specializes in vehicular analysis of car, truck and motorcycle-related incidents—who carefully determines the probable cause of them and helps clients uncover the truth in court cases. Jayson brings 20+ years of experience in the motorsports industry, a coaching background, the ability to use 3-D presentation technology, a 5-year EE degree plus apprenticeship, and several years of experience in private vehicle investigations to every task. In addition to his expert witness testimony and analyses, Jayson continues to ride (largely for pleasure) and is a volunteer firefighter about 30% of his time.

Jayson uses his instincts, practical knowledge and understanding of the workings of vehicles to help clients in a broad range of industries—from original equipment manufacturers like Mercedes Benz to tech leaders like Google, racing schools, and many other names he can’t mention (due to non-disclosure agreements.)

When Jayson was just three years old he attended his first racing event at a local track and was determined to enter the motor sports field one day. That same spirit of determination led him to pursue firefighting and an advanced education in electronics. It also led him to launch this consultancy, and Jayson wants all people to embrace that positive stick to your dreams kind of mindset.

“Never give up. Opportunities will come and some doors will close. But keep on taking the punches and don’t get discouraged. A million nos will never compare to the feeling you can get from one yes.”

Learn more about Jayson’s stamina, knowledge, business success, and future goals when you listen to his seven-part series this May and June.

Close Up Radio will Feature Jayson Uribe of Code 3 Consultations in Interviews with Jim Master’s this May. At 11:00am EDT on the 1st, 8th and 22nd, and then at 12:00 noon on the 15th.

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-993-3369

For more information about Jayson and expert witness services, visit www.code3consultations.com