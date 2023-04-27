Why So Many SMEs Choose NicSRS to Buy SSL Certificates
NicSRS is now considered one of the best platforms for purchasing cost-effective SSL certificates and is especially among popular among SMEs and start-ups.SINGAPORE, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NicSRS, an industry-leading SSL certificate reseller platform, has become a worthy choice for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking SSL certificates. SMEs, which comprise the vast majority of businesses worldwide, rely on SSL certificates to secure their online communications and transactions. NicSRS offers a range of SSL certificates that provide industry-standard encryption and authentication, along with other valuable features that make it a popular choice among SMEs.
NicSRS is committed to providing customers with high-quality services. They provide the most competitive and reliable SSL products and a series of network security solutions worldwide. The company not only has partnered with trusted CAs around the world including Sectigo, GlobalSign, DigiCert, and Entrust, etc, but has also launched their own brand - sslTrus.
Deploying SSL certificates to achieve HTTPS encryption protection and credible authentication of identities is now a standard practice for websites. This helps to improve website credibility and brand image, as well as prevent third parties from eavesdropping, tampering with, or forging information, thereby ensuring network communication security.
NicSRS offers a variety of SSL certificates that cater to different business needs. Whether SMEs need a basic domain-validated certificate or more advanced certificates with extended validation, NicSRS has options that suit their requirements. The DV SSL certificate is currently the most affordable and is suitable for personal bloggers and start-up companies. There are also OV SSL certificates suitable for platforms such as SMEs, government websites, schools, hospital websites, and external services. EV SSL certificates are suitable for banking, the financial industry, and e-commerce websites. These enable small and medium-sized enterprises to choose the SSL certificate that best suits their budget and security needs.
Several value-added features benefit SMEs are also included, among which there is improved website ranking. Google provides better rankings for websites that implement HTTPS than for those without SSL certificates. Additionally, NicSRS offers daily scanning for malware and vulnerabilities. These features are crucial for SMEs, which often lack the resources to maintain a dedicated IT security team.
SSL certificates offered by NicSRS are competitively priced, making them accessible to all SMEs in different industries. Despite offering industry-standard encryption and authentication, NicSRS’s SSL certificates are priced affordably, allowing SMEs to invest in web security without having to invest too much in the beginning. And the good news: NicSRS is currently running a limited-time offer. You can check out their website for more.
Other reasons for SMEs to choose NicSRS to buy SSL certificates
- Partnered with the most trusted CAs worldwide
- 30-day 100% money-back guarantee, no questions asked
- Compatible with 99.9% browsers and devices worldwide.
- 24/7 support from NicSRS experts.
- Data Security, Confidentiality and Integrity.
- No hidden fees or extra charges.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) typically prioritize cost-efficiency and compatibility when choosing SSL certificates, given their smaller business scope and limited technical staff. As an official strategic partner of well-known CAs, NicSRS offers a variety of SSL certificates to meet the needs of SMEs and negotiates better discounts to provide the best pricing possible. This is why SMEs are more inclined to purchase SSL certificates from NicSRS. If you have not gotten one already or if you are not sure which type of certificate is best for your business, please contact them and they will provide you with professional assistance. For more information, visit their website at www.nicsrs.com/ssl
About NicSRS
A fast-growing company founded in 2011, NicSRS is the strategic partner of leading CAs around the globe, including Sectigo, GlobalSign and Entrust, etc. As a comprehensive service provider, NicSRS offers a wide range of cybersecurity solutions covering SSL/TLS certificates, S/MIME, WHMCS and more. For more information, kindly visit www.nicsrs.com
