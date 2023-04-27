Declining Church Attendance: South African Pastors in Need of Practical Skills to Better Help Their Communities

Declining church attendance

A recent survey conducted on religious leaders revealed factors that have influenced the recent decline in Church attendance after covid in South Africa

It is time we all work together regardless of religious backgrounds to improve society”
— Sandile Hlayisi
MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey conducted on religious leaders from various faiths and belief systems revealed factors that have influenced the recent decline in Church attendance after covid in South Africa; most religious leaders suffer from a lack of practical skills such as conflict management, communication, social counselling, mediation and more for the prosperity of their churches.

The survey carried out in Gauteng was concluded recently by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers on hundreds of religious leaders who want to improve their communities and the lives of their parishioners. Without practical tools, they find themselves at a dead end when confronted with a range of social issues such as Gender-Based Violence, unemployment, broken marriages, drug abuse and more. Sandile Hlayisi of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said.

According to an article published by Journalist, Nyasha Bhobo this year, the Covid-19 lockdowns changed behavior patterns as health experts discouraged physical meetings. “As the pandemic subsided, South Africa’s churches suffered from a ‘great quitting’, with congregants vanishing from Sunday Zoom church services and quitting their old churches as they got poached by rival congregations,” the article stated.

“I’m a pastor – thanks to the pandemic, the migration from online to offline has led to a ‘great quitting’ of my worshippers,” says Pastor Leonard Cele, of the Greater African Boksburg Church in Johannesburg. According to the article, the return to normal after the pandemic has not been an easy transition for people and institutions around the world. New realities created during the pandemic have become a norm that is hard to shake off. For pastors like Cele, the return to normal has brought new challenges. Nyasha Bhobo - Churches in South Africa lose worshippers after pandemic. 16.01.2023.

Sandile Hlayisi, who was one of the conductors of the survey says that according to research globally, church attendance has been declining at an insidious rate. Several factors amongst the populous of Gauteng suggested that they need social support as well as spiritual support from their Churches.
“We did this survey to find out exactly what is happening on the ground and how we can assist and the results were astonishing. “

“The religious sector is in need of more social and spiritual support programs. It is vital that Churches return to their original purpose of being a beacon of hope in the community providing guidance and solutions to the issues faced as we are in an age of answers, we must all band together to empower each other. “Added Hlayisi.

Religious leaders surveyed in South Africa stated uniformly that there are a lot of issues plaguing communities and really want to contribute in providing solutions; however, they are going to need certain skills to fully tackle the issues happening in the townships. “

“Spirituality and faith are deep rooted concepts in South Africa and it is therefore crucial that we do not neglect our churches when we are looking at developing communities. It is time we all work together regardless of religious backgrounds to improve society, “concluded Hlayisi.

There have been other organizations and private institutions dedicating their resources to empower religious leaders and parishioners with various skills and knowledge to tackle the issues they face. Notable organizations invested in helping the sector include the South African Council of Churches, Christian Aid in South Africa, Scientology Volunteer Ministers Africa, Salvations Army and more.

