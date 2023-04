Home Medical Equipment Market Size to Witness Exponential Growth, Predicted to Reach USD 56.45 billion by 2027

Home Medical Equipment Market 2023

The growth of the global market is driven by the increase in incidence of chronic diseases and considerable rise in geriatric population across the globe

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Medical Equipment refers to a range of devices and equipment used by patients at home for medical purposes. These devices are prescribed by healthcare professionals to help patients manage their health conditions and improve their quality of life. Home medical equipment may include devices such as blood glucose monitors, nebulizers, oxygen therapy equipment, mobility aids, hospital beds, and other durable medical equipment

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Home Medical Equipment Market Size accounted for USD 30.54 billion in 2019, and it is estimated to surpass around USD 56.45 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Home Medical Equipment Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Home Medical Equipment Market and its growth potential in the future.

Rise in geriatric population, increase in incidence of various chronic diseases, and advancement in technology in the area of home equipment may play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Further, the adoption of medical equipment at home also reduces the cost factor which further assists growth.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:-

โ€ข Philips Healthcare

โ€ข Medtronic

โ€ข Abbott Laboratories

โ€ข B. Braun Melsungen AG

โ€ข Cardinal Health

โ€ข Hill-Rom Holdings

โ€ข Invacare Corporation

โ€ข Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

โ€ข ResMed Inc.

โ€ข Smiths Medical

๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:-

By Product type:

โ€ข Mobility aids (wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, etc.)

โ€ข Monitoring and diagnostic equipment (blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, etc.)

โ€ข Therapeutic equipment (oxygen therapy equipment, nebulizers, CPAP machines, etc.)

โ€ข Home healthcare furniture (hospital beds, lift chairs, etc.)

โ€ข Personal emergency response systems (PERS)

By End-user

โ€ข Elderly patients

โ€ข Patients with chronic diseases

โ€ข Patients with disabilities

โ€ข Patients with respiratory disorders

โ€ข Patients with cardiovascular diseases

โ€ข Others

By Distribution channel

โ€ข Direct-to-customer sales

โ€ข Retail pharmacies and drug stores

โ€ข Online channels

โ€ข Others

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share in the home medical equipment market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, and others in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to surge in disposable income, rise in awareness among people toward benefits of homecare medical devices.

By Region Outlook

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

