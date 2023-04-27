New Professional Association to Serve Internationally Educated Nurses in North America Launched
There is immense power when a group of people with similar interests gets together to work toward the same goals.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurse leaders from the United States and Canada have recently founded the Society of Internationally Educated Nurses in North America (SIENNA), a non-profit organization that will serve all internationally educated nurses (IENs) globally. The primary mission of this newly launched professional association is to ensure that IENs who migrated or are planning to migrate to North America, specifically, the United States and Canada have a community of support, network, and resources especially those coming from minority countries without established professional nursing associations/organization.
“For over 75 years, IENs have been migrating to the United States and Canada and ever since have been considered the lifeline of the healthcare systems. While some organizations are formed to help IENs transition when they come to this part of the globe, they are mostly based on their country of origin. The fact is, there are still many IENs coming from many countries who are left without support, network, or resources due to a lack of professional association coming from their ethnicity. SIENNA has been formed to embrace and support all IENs regardless of their country of origin, ethnic background, religion, or socio-economic status,” said Jasper Tolarba, DNP, RN, FAAN, FACHE, the Founding President of SIENNA. Since its inception and the formation of the Board of Directors, various programs are now in line starting with a global launch through an international virtual webinar to be held on May 12, 2023, coinciding with Florence Nightingale’s birthday, the founder of modern nursing.
“We are inviting all internationally educated nurses who are already working or even those who are contemplating practicing their profession as a nurse in the United States and Canada to join SIENNA. It will allow them to network with nurse leaders and peers for mentoring and support in their nursing careers. Being a SIENNA ambassador will also allow them to advocate for fellow nurses and IENs using the SIENNA platform and exercise their right to voice their position on significant issues affecting IENs,” said Edmund J.Y. Pajarillo, Ph.D., RN, ANEF, FAAN, Vice-President of the organization.
SIENNA has as its bedrock the commitment that it will grow and protect international nurses. To give credence to this promise, SIENNA is proud to present a diverse group of mission-driven, people-oriented nurse educators and leaders who are fearless advocates of change as its inaugural Board of Directors for 2023 – 2024:
President: Jasper Tolarba, EdD(c), DNP, MSN, M.Ed., RN, CGNC, CNE, FACHE, FAAN
Vice President: Edmund J.Y. Pajarillo, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, CPHQ, RN-BC, ANEF, FAAN
Secretary: Jennifer Orbeso, DNP, MAN, RN
Treasurer: Chinomso U. Nwozichi, Ph.D., RN, RM, RPHN, FRSPH
Board of Directors: Kile Adumene, M.Ed., RN
Paul Biluan, DNP, APRN, FNP-C
Edward Cruz, PhD, RN, CCNE
Sharon M. Jackson, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CPHIMS
Ronald Eugene Destura Osea, DNP, MSN, RN, ONC
Vimal Kurian, BSN, RN
Opeyemi Adeyi, MFSGN, RN
Jose Arnold Tariga, Ph.D., MSN, MN, RN, CPHQ, CNE, NPD-BC
SIENNA is confident that its diverse team and ambassadors of internationally educated nurse leaders will be able to carry out its mission of becoming a professional and social network where it can provide direction on issues that matters most to IENs in North America and beyond.
The goal of this newly launched professional association is to create a close-knit community and support system for all IENs through quality continuing education, acculturation, diversity/equity/inclusion initiatives, and advocacy for ethical recruitment. SIENNA is committed to welcoming, connecting, and supporting all IENs in their journey toward the fulfillment of their aspirations. SIENNA is on a mission to make a difference. It is a team filled with passion to give back. As the Nigerian author and speaker Idowu Koyenikan once said, "There is immense power when a group of people with similar interests gets together to work toward the same goals."
For more information on SIENNA, please visit : www.siennanursingsociety.org/
To sign up for membership , please click : https://www.siennanursingsociety.org/plans-pricing
To attend its inaugural launch on May 12, 2023, from 10 am-1pm (EST), please click : https://streamyard.com/watch/7ssGNZ493kS6
Sharon Jackson
SIENNA
+1 571-337-1857
siennanurses@gmail.com
