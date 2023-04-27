Ketogenic Diet Food Market Is Likely To Witness A Surge In Overall Revenue of US$ 14.5 Billion | Nestle SA, Perfect Keto

The market for foods for the ketogenic diet is also anticipated to develop as consumers adopt healthier lifestyles

The expansion of the ketogenic diet market is being driven by the rising prevalence of overweight and obesity problems among the younger generation, millennials, and working-class population.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of obesity issues among consumers, growing number of health-conscious people, rise in consumer awareness regarding the advantages of keto diet, and increase in consumer preference toward clean-label products drive the global ketogenic diet food market. According to the report, the global ketogenic diet food industry generated $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in prevalence of overweight and obesity issues among the younger generation, millennials, and the working-class population, growing number of health-conscious people, rise in consumer awareness of the advantages offered by keto diet, and increase in consumer preference toward natural and clean-label products are expected to fuel the growth of the global ketogenic diet food market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The major players operating in the ketogenic diet food industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the ketogenic diet market include, Ample Foods, Danone SA, Nestle SA, Prüvit Venture, Keto and company, Zenwise Health, Perfect Keto, Know Brainer Foods, Bulletproof 360 Inc., and Ancient Nutrition.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Asia Pacific to achieve the fastest growth by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2031. Increase in urbanization and rise in the number of middle class consumers have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making ketogenic diet food more desirable for all age group people in the region. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global ketogenic diet food market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Demand for ketogenic diet foods in this region is expected to rise throughout the forecast period. This is due to rising obesity rates and strong awareness of the importance of eating a healthy diet among millennial.

Based on type, the supplements segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global ketogenic diet food market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Rise in urbanization, hectic lifestyle of consumers, and increase in awareness regarding the nutritional & medicinal benefits of ketogenic diet are leading to the increased demand for ketogenic diet supplements. However, the snacks segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The demand for ketogenic diet snacks is growing as consumers are becoming more health conscious.

According to the distribution channel, the online segment was the significant contributor to the market in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2,943.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The online sales channel is widely accepted by consumers in the developed countries of North America and Europe, due to the rise in the adoption of mobile phones and the rise in penetration of the internet. Ketogenic diet food can be conveniently sold through online sales channels. Rigorous online marketing supplemented with huge options, availability of detailed information, discount & free home delivery offered by various e-commerce platforms has increased the popularity of cat food products through this sales channel in recent years. Thus above factors are likely to increase the ketogenic diet food market demand during the forecast period.

