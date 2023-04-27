Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals industry Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the Forecast Period.
Boiler Water Treatment Chemical Market, By Type (Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, pH Boosters, Oxygen Scavengers, and Others)COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boiler water treatment chemicals are chemical compounds that are used to treat the water in boilers to prevent corrosion, scaling, and fouling. The treatment of boiler water is essential to maintain the efficiency and longevity of the boiler system. The build-up of scale and other deposits can lead to decreased heat transfer efficiency, reduced boiler performance, and even boiler failure.
Boiler water treatment chemicals are used to adjust the pH of the water, inhibit corrosion, prevent scale formation, and control microbiological growth. The chemicals used in boiler water treatment include oxygen scavengers, scale inhibitors, pH adjusters, and biocides. The selection of the appropriate chemicals depends on the type of boiler, water quality, and operating conditions. Boiler water treatment chemicals are used in a variety of industries, including power generation, manufacturing, and hospitality. The use of these chemicals helps to improve the energy efficiency of boilers, reduce maintenance costs, and prolong the life of the boiler system.
Analyst View:
Increasing demand for power generation: The growing demand for energy, particularly in developing countries, is driving the demand for power generation, which in turn is boosting the market for boiler water treatment chemicals.
Focus on sustainability: The need to reduce the environmental impact of boiler systems and increase their energy efficiency is driving the demand for more sustainable and eco-friendly boiler water treatment chemicals.
Technological advancements: The development of new and more effective chemicals and treatment methods is driving innovation in the boiler water treatment chemical industry. Advances in technology such as automation, remote monitoring, and control are also improving the efficiency and effectiveness of boiler water treatment.
Key players:
• AkzoNobel
• Veolia International
• BASF SE
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Chemtex Specialty Limited
• Kemira Oyj
• Ecolab Inc.
• GE Water and Process Technologies
• Thermax Limited
• Avista Technologies Inc.
Segmentation:
By Type of Chemical:
• Oxygen scavengers
• Scale inhibitors
• pH adjusters
• Coagulants & flocculants
• Biocides
• Others
By End-Use Industry:
• Power generation
• Oil & gas
• Chemical & petrochemical
• Food & beverage
• Pulp & paper
• Textile
• Others
By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Boiler Water Treatment Chemical by trend:
Increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals: There is a growing focus on sustainability and environmental protection, which is driving the demand for more sustainable and eco-friendly boiler water treatment chemicals. This trend is expected to continue as more regulations are introduced to reduce the environmental impact of industrial processes.
Growth of the power generation industry: The power generation industry is the largest end-user of boiler water treatment chemicals, and it is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing demand for electricity. The growth of renewable energy sources is also expected to drive the demand for boiler water treatment chemicals as these sources also require boiler systems.
Technological advancements: The development of new and more effective chemicals and treatment methods is driving innovation in the boiler water treatment chemical industry. Advances in technology such as automation, remote monitoring, and control are also improving the efficiency and effectiveness of boiler water treatment.
Boiler Water Treatment Chemical by development:
Development of eco-friendly chemicals: Manufacturers are increasingly focused on developing chemicals that are environmentally friendly and sustainable. This includes the use of bio-based and renewable materials to produce chemicals with lower toxicity and reduced environmental impact.
Use of advanced technology: The adoption of advanced technologies such as automation, remote monitoring, and control systems has enabled more efficient and effective treatment of boiler water. This has also led to the development of more advanced chemicals and treatment methods.
Customization of chemicals: The development of customized boiler water treatment chemicals has become more prevalent as manufacturers seek to provide tailored solutions for specific boiler systems and operating conditions.
