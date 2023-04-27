Opportunity Analysis of EV Digital Products and Services 2022: Mega Trend of Industry Convergence (EV and Energy) and New Business Models, such as EaaS, BaaS, and CaaS
DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunity Analysis of EV Digital Products and Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electric vehicle (EV) market is growing rapidly and impacting the energy market and associated services. As OEMs integrate more software-defined solutions into EVs, a potential market for digital products and services (P&S) exists. EV-dedicated digital P&S allows key participants to continuously monetize these solutions through new revenue models. In terms of a broader classification, EV digital services can offer solutions for charging, energy management, vehicles, value-added services (VAS), and eCommerce opportunities. EV digital products can cover one or more of the sub-services and functions under these service classifications.
Digital products can be broadly classified into 3 types: stand-alone products, platforms, and white-label platforms, which cover software or software + hardware; they can be further monetized through new business models, such as platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and hardware-as-a-service (HaaS).
Major global OEMs, including GM, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla, and Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), are creating dedicated business divisions for EV-related and new energy businesses, further enhancing the importance of strong EV digital product portfolios. Market opportunities for EV digital P&S range from OEMs and end customers to charging business companies, energy service providers, mobility and fleet operators, and repurposing or recycling companies.
In this study, the analyst identifies about 36 EV digital P&S; it observes that it is a highly competitive market with more than 200 participants. The study also covers functions and sub-functions of EV digital P&S and highlights market opportunities for each. The more services, functions, and sub-functions a digital product covers, the higher its value addition and monetization prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Digital Products and Services (P&S) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- EV Digital Services: Outline
- EV Digital Products: Outline
- EV Digital Businesses by Main OEMs
- EV Digital P&S by Main OEMs
- EV Digital P&S: Participants
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Main Findings
3. Digital Services and Products
- How to Read the Following Slides
- Charging
- Energy Management
- Energy Management: Smart Charging
- Energy Management: V2X
- Energy Management: EaaS
- Vehicle
- Vehicle: Battery
- Vehicle: Electric Drive/Power Electronics
- Vehicle: Navigation/IVI
- VASs
- VASs: Insurance
- VASs: Maintenance
- VASs: ODF/Subscription
- VASs: Subscription
- eCommerce
- eCommerce: Marketplace
- eCommerce: Online Shop
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Entry of Energy Services into New Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 2: Innovation in Cloud-enabled IoT and Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Advancement in BMSs and Power Electronics of EVs
5. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Ford
- GM
- Hyundai Motor Group (HMG)
- Stellantis
- Tesla
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eknbbr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opportunity-analysis-of-ev-digital-products-and-services-2022-mega-trend-of-industry-convergence-ev-and-energy-and-new-business-models-such-as-eaas-baas-and-caas-301808532.html
SOURCE Research and Markets