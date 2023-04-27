Sustainable Material Growth Opportunities 2022: Material Innovation and Strategic Partnering Will Lead to Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities Drive the Future of Sustainable Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Materials science is at the core of every industry, as its innovations will lead to more sustainable manufacturing practices. In this study, we explore sustainable materials, their types, and the innovation observed across several industries.

Sustainable materials are classified as follows:

Organic Material

Natural Biodegradable Polymer

Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer

Natural Composite

With this in mind, we dive deep into their industry uses, future implications, and contributions towards the attainment of UN Sustainability Development Goals. Furthermore, we explore the potential of future materials, such as materials that heal, change color or shape in response to electric or heat stimulus, and metamaterials.

With innovation comes the need to ensure and assess actual contributions toward alleviating negative environmental impacts, and so with the help of a life cycle assessment, we are granted thorough access to the steps that a company/manufacturer can carry out to measure the invented material's environmental impact. Additionally, we explore the various growth opportunities that companies can explore to capitalize on and optimize sustainable material usage and production.

As materials science evolves, newer materials will replace the existing ones, creating great disruptions in all involved industries, but it is essential to ensure environmentally and socially equitable economic development.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

Our Mega-Trend Universe - Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Environment

Our Mega-Trend Universe - Sustainable Materials

Findings

Growth Opportunities Crucial to Future Success

3 Trend Opportunity Analysis

Sustainable Materials Market - Overview and Scope

Organic Materials - Context and Scope

Natural Biodegradable Polymer - Context and Scope

Synthetic Biodegradable Polymer - Context and Scope

Natural Composites - Context and Scope

The Future of Sustainable Materials with Evolving Functionalities

Sustainable Materials Market - Overview and Scope

Sustainable Materials - Industry Use Cases

Industry Use Case Summary - Aerospace

Industry Use Case Summary - Health, Medical Devices, and Life Sciences

Industry Use Case Summary - Retail and Packaging

Industry Use Case Summary - Manufacturing

Industry Use Case Summary - Construction

Industry Use Case Summary - Mobility

4 Lifecycle Overview for Sustainable Materials

Life Cycle Overview for Sustainable Materials

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Trend Opportunity Levers

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

5 Growth Opportunities Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1 Blockchain-enabled Digital Tracking

Growth Opportunity 2 ESG Data Collection and Reporting as a Service

Growth Opportunity 3 Platforms Offering Research-backed Rating Systems to Identify Sustainable Companies

Crucial Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion - The Way Forward

6 Next Steps

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Your Next Steps

Appendix

Publisher's Mega Trend Universe

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

