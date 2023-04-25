Dedicated Multi-Domain Sensing Force

Submit Release
Commander Task Group (CTG) 61/2.4 (2d LAR) and CTG 61/2.5 (2d Recon Bn) provide TF 61, naval and joint force commanders with dedicated multi-domain reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance (RXR) capabilities. TF 61 is executing the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ concept for Stand-in Forces (SIF) to generate small, highly versatile units that integrate Marine Corps and Navy forces.

“Conducting maritime reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance is an enduring function for Marine Corps stand-in-forces,” said LtCol Charles Miller, commanding officer of 2d LAR. “With our Allies and Partners, these reconnaissance forces provide an enhanced understanding of a potential adversary’s activities so the fleet can take effective action when needed.”

TF 61 displays the strength of the Navy and Marine Corps team. Maintaining control and security in the littorals, protecting international commerce, and freedom of navigation is critical to the collective security in the region. This provides the fleet commander a comprehensive understanding of the area of operations.

"While working alongside our Allies and Partners, the multi-domain sensing force will provide the fleet commander an advantage in maritime domain awareness," said Col Ryan Hoyle, Task Force 61 commander. "Cooperation and interoperability with our Allies and Partners is key to enabling maritime operations and lethality."

TF 61 aligns deployed forces under the Naval Amphibious Force commander; deployed amphibious ready groups (ARG), Marine Expeditionary Units (MEU), Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team, Europe (FASTEUR), and multi-domain sensing forces. TF 61 is deployed in NAVEUR’s area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to support U.S., Allied, and Partner interests.

