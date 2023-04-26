Saskatchewan's Exports to ASEAN Market Hit Record $2.9 Billion

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 26, 2023

Saskatchewan's international engagement drives outcomes with merchandise exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) increasing by 91.3 per cent in 2022.

Saskatchewan is Canada's leading exporter to the ASEAN region. In 2022, our exports were more than $2.9 billion - up from $1.5 billion in 2021 and greater than any other Canadian province. The top products were potash ($2.4 billion), wheat ($431.2 million), and semi-chemical wood pulp ($44.7 million).

"The quality and sustainability of Saskatchewan commodities and products are key advantages being highlighted in the ASEAN market," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Continued engagement with ASEAN markets is critical to export growth, growing our population and ensuring quality of life for the people of Saskatchewan."

Saskatchewan's international network provides exporters and investors with support to navigate business opportunities and increase trade.

For example, Saskatchewan's Vietnam Office worked with the Saskatchewan Research Council to facilitate collaborations and partnerships with the Vietnamese government, industry and research institutes on rare earth and sustainable mining initiatives.

The University of Regina's missions to Vietnam in June 2022 and December 2022 resulted in eight institutional agreements, six of which were signed by the Provost in December.

During a recent mission to the Philippines, the Ministry of Advanced Education signed an MOU with the Philippines Commission on Higher Education. Saskatchewan's Singapore Office supported the implementation of the MOU, encouraging collaboration between Saskatchewan institutions and their counterparts in the Philippines. Saskatchewan has also been actively recruiting health care professionals from the Philippines. To date, over 420 job offers have been made to Filipino health care workers including Registered Nurses (RNs), Continuing Care Assistants (CCAs) and Medical Lab Assistants.

The ASEAN region is an intergovernmental organization comprised of the countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Myanmar and Vietnam.

