Mikhail Mishustin’s lecture as part of the Knowledge: The Firsts educational marathon

Mikhail Mishustin delivered a lecture on Russia's technological and economic sovereignty to the participants in the federal educational marathon Knowledge: The Firsts. The event was held at the Government Coordination Centre.

The first educational marathon was held in May 2021. Since then, its scope has grown considerably. This year, the marathon will take place simultaneously at five venues: in Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Arkhangelsk, Pyatigorsk and Lugansk.

Mikhail Mishustin talked about the challenges facing the world community due to the impact of global geopolitical, economic and climate change, how Russia is overcoming those challenges, what the government sees as its mission, why it is important to establish not only economic but also technological sovereignty, and why it is becoming more crucial to preserve historical knowledge in the era of artificial intelligence, neural networks and big data.

The Prime Minister also answered questions from the marathon participants. This year, they included not only school and university students, but also representatives of the volunteer movement.