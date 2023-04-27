Edgio, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 26, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Edgio, Inc. (“Edgio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGIO) f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Edgio securities between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit claims that Edgio made misleading or false statements, or omitted important negative information, regarding the Company's business, operations, and future prospects. These alleged misrepresentations include: (1) treating the sale of Open Edge equipment as financing leases; (2) having significant flaws in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting that pertained to Open Edge transactions; and (3) the overstatement of revenue in certain timeframes.

