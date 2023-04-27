Smart Transportation Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Accenture, Alstom, Cisco System
Smart Transportation Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Smart Transportation Market to Hit US$ 94.5 Bn by 2029”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Transportation market to witness a CAGR of 13.0% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Smart Transportation Market Breakdown by Application (Autonomous/driverless vehicles, Route information and route guidance, Shared mobility, Transit hubs, Video management, Others) by Type (Ticketing Management System, Parking Management System, Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Smart Transportation market size is estimated to increase by USD 62 Billion at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 94.5 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Smart Transportation Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Transportation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture (Ireland), Alstom (France), Cisco System (United States), Cubic (United States), General Electric (United States), Indra Sistema (Spain), IBM (United States), Kapsch (Austria), LG CNS (South Korea), Conduent Inc. (United States), Trimble (United States), TomTom (Netherlands), Hitachi (Japan)
Definition:
The Smart Transportation market refers to the use of advanced technologies, systems, and services to improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of transportation networks. This includes the integration of various modes of transportation such as roadways, railways, airways, and waterways, as well as the use of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), connected vehicles, and other digital technologies to optimize transportation operations and enhance user experience. The Smart Transportation market encompasses a range of solutions, including traffic management systems, passenger information systems, parking management systems, ticketing and payment solutions, fleet management systems, and other related services. The goal of the Smart Transportation market is to create a seamless and sustainable transportation network that is safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly.
Market Trends:
Surging demand of autonomous vehicles in various developed economies such as United States, United Kingdom, France and others and Encourages the development and promotion of green fuels
Market Drivers:
Rise in traffic congestions owing to increase in number of vehicles across the world and Smooth flow of traffic and time saving in commutation of vehicles
Market Opportunities:
Surging government focus on reducing greenhouse gas emission and curbing alarming levels of traffic congestion and Rise in demand of efficient transportation and networks worldwide
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Smart Transportation Market: Ticketing Management System, Parking Management System, Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System
Key Applications/end-users of Smart Transportation Market: Autonomous/driverless vehicles, Route information and route guidance, Shared mobility, Transit hubs, Video management, Others
