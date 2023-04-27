St. Albans Barracks // DUI Refusal in Cambridge
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1002535
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/26/2023 @ approx. 1915 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108 S, Cambridge VT
VIOLATION: DUI- Refusal
ACCUSED: John Rothery
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date time, Rothery was the operator of a vehicle stopped for an inspection and equipment violation. While on the traffic stop the trooper observed indicators of alcohol impairment. Following additional investigation, Rothery was arrested without incident for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department where he refused to provide an evidentiary breath sample. He was released with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/23
COURT: Lamoille
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.