St. Albans Barracks // DUI Refusal in Cambridge

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1002535

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                          

STATION:    St. Albans              

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2023 @ approx. 1915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108 S, Cambridge VT

VIOLATION: DUI- Refusal

 

ACCUSED:  John Rothery                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date time, Rothery was the operator of a vehicle stopped for an inspection and equipment violation. While on the traffic stop the trooper observed indicators of alcohol impairment. Following additional investigation, Rothery was arrested without incident for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department where he refused to provide an evidentiary breath sample. He was released with a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    05/10/23      

COURT:   Lamoille  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

