U.S. Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Report 2022: Pricing Compression and Market Maturity Attributed to Declining Revenue Growth Rates
In this report, the analyst focuses on leading service providers of comprehensive wholesale carrier Ethernet services in the US market. The US wholesale carrier Ethernet services market has started to experience negative revenue growth rates, primarily due to price compression and market maturity. The report delivers market forecasts for US wholesale carrier Ethernet services from 2022 to 2026.
The analyst defines wholesale Ethernet services as services sold by providers to other carriers, systems integrators, and resellers, which include Ethernet services in all layers (1, 2, and 3). The study includes an in-depth analysis of the key trends impacting the US wholesale carrier Ethernet services market, including growth drivers, growth restraints, market revenue forecasts, and port forecasts. The revenues are not broken down by service configuration (E-Line and E-LAN) in this report.
The analysis is further segmented by transport distance (metro and long haul) and service type (dedicated or port-based services and switched or VLAN-aware services).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Transport Distance
- Segmentation by Service Type
- Growth Metrics
- Market Trends
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Transport Distance
- Percent Revenue Forecast Comparing Dedicated and Switched Ethernet
- Revenue Forecast by Switched Ethernet
- Revenue Forecast by Dedicated Ethernet
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
3. Metro Segment Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast Comparing Dedicated and Switched Ethernet
- Revenue Forecast by Switched Ethernet
- Revenue Forecast by Dedicated Ethernet
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
4. Long Haul Segment Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast Comparing Dedicated and Switched Ethernet
- Revenue Forecast by Switched Ethernet
- Revenue Forecast by Dedicated Ethernet
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Demand for High Bandwidth Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 2: Mobile Backhaul and Increasing 5G Deployments
- Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Adoption of Cloud Services
- List of Exhibits
