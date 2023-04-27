Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,764 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 27, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

New York City, United States of America

Private meetings

9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, will co-chair a meeting with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocates.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


12:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon given by Global Citizen.

.

Closed to media


3:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


4:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in an armchair discussion with Global Citizen NOW, moderated by Lisa LaFlamme.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited by Global Citizen NOW.


6:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a reception given by the Consul General of Canada in New York City.



Closed to media


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/26/c9697.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 27, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more