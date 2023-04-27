Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 27, 2023

New York City, United States of America







Private meetings







9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.









Note for media:



Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting







10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, will co-chair a meeting with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocates.









Note for media:



Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting







12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon given by Global Citizen.

Closed to media







3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.









Note for media:



Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting







4:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an armchair discussion with Global Citizen NOW, moderated by Lisa LaFlamme.









Notes for media:



Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited by Global Citizen NOW.









6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception given by the Consul General of Canada in New York City.





