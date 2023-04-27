Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, April 27, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
New York City, United States of America
Private meetings
9:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.
Note for media:
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, will co-chair a meeting with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocates.
Note for media:
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon given by Global Citizen.
Closed to media
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Note for media:
4:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in an armchair discussion with Global Citizen NOW, moderated by Lisa LaFlamme.
Notes for media:
6:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a reception given by the Consul General of Canada in New York City.
Closed to media
