Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,763 in the last 365 days.

Poultry Chicken Global Market Report 2023: Output to Reach 125900 Tons by 2030 at a 2.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poultry Chicken - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Poultry Chicken Market to Reach 125.9 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Poultry Chicken estimated at 100.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 125.9 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 27.4 Thousand Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Poultry Chicken market in the U.S. is estimated at 27.4 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 24.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 283 Featured) -

  • Cargill, Inc.
  • Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
  • Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
  • Hormel Foods Corporation
  • Kerry Group PLC
  • Land O'Lakes, Inc.
  • Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.
  • McDonald's Corporation
  • Michael Foods, Inc.
  • Tyson Foods, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Poultry Chicken - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flt9xh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poultry-chicken-global-market-report-2023-output-to-reach-125900-tons-by-2030-at-a-2-3-cagr-301808509.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Poultry Chicken Global Market Report 2023: Output to Reach 125900 Tons by 2030 at a 2.3% CAGR

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more