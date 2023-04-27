BlueBucksClan and 'That's A Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup' Collab On Limited Drop Honoring Drakeo The Ruler
BlueBucksClan x Desto Dubb Drops Exclusive Merch Honoring Drakeo The Ruler
The collab with BlueBucksClan came together in memory of our great friend Drakeo The Ruler, his legacy, and impact in music and culture.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip Hop’s most esteemed streetwear brand, That’s A Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup, has joined forces with rising duo rappers BlueBucksClan on limited-edition merch officially available online on April 28. As a kick-off to BlueBucksClan and Drakeo The Ruler’s anticipated album “Legendary,” the exclusive merch will honor the late rapper’s remarkable influence and legacy in Hip Hop nearly two years after his passing.
— Desto Dubb
Founded by the young business and fashion guru Desto Dubb, That’s A Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup is best known for its exclusive collaborations and limited releases with Quavo, French Montana, Coi Leray, Cookies, Hoodville, No Jumper, Tia Corine, and more. From selling clothes out of a parking lot to three store locations throughout Southern California, “That’s A Awful Lot Of” has become a sensational statement revolutionizing urban fashion seen and worn by young trendsetters worldwide.
Dubbed by record-breaking superstar Drake as “two goats” after their viral Fire in the Booth freestyle, BlueBucksClan is a rising rap group to emerge from South Los Angeles. “Legendary” marks the duo’s fourth album release, bringing the West Coast vibes in time for summer.
That’s A Awful Lot Of Legendary is a unique collection of limited-designed T-shirts and hoodies devoted to the legacy of Drakeo The Ruler and to support the fight against violence.
The exclusive drop will officially kick off Saturday, April 28, with a special pop-up event in Los Angeles from 1 – 3 pm at That’s A Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup’s store on Melrose Blvd (7669 Melrose Ave).
To learn more or to shop for the new merch, visit www.coughsyrup.shop.
