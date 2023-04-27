Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,784 in the last 365 days.

Poe on SC decision on SIM law

PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release
April 27, 2023

Poe on SC decision on SIM law

The Supreme Court's verdict on the SIM Law is a big boost as registration continues.

It affirms the need to have all mobile subscribers get enlisted for our safe mobile use.

We urge concerned government agencies and telcos to work with 5G speed to get the public to register their SIM.

Concerns must be addressed like the lack of government ID by some mobile users that prevent or discourage them from registering.

We aim for a law that is inclusive to give our people a secure mobile environment.#

You just read:

Poe on SC decision on SIM law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more