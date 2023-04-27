Poe on SC decision on SIM law

The Supreme Court's verdict on the SIM Law is a big boost as registration continues.

It affirms the need to have all mobile subscribers get enlisted for our safe mobile use.

We urge concerned government agencies and telcos to work with 5G speed to get the public to register their SIM.

Concerns must be addressed like the lack of government ID by some mobile users that prevent or discourage them from registering.

We aim for a law that is inclusive to give our people a secure mobile environment.#