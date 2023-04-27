PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release

April 27, 2023 Dela Rosa proposes possible 'to-do list' based on the initial Degamo probe SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, has identified five possible legislative measures and four policy reforms based on the initial investigation his panel has conducted regarding the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Dela Rosa said the possible legislative measures are an amendment to the Omnibus Election Code, particularly section 69 on nuisance candidates; an amendment to the Local Government Code to ensure that the authority to appoint police provincial directors must be with the Philippine National Police and not with the local government officials; and an amendment to the Firearms Law. He also saw the need for a strong law that would effectively prevent the organization of private armies, and the imposition of the death penalty against erring security personnel who commit heinous crimes taking undue advantage of their training, knowledge, and skills. Dela Rosa also identified the policy reforms as the strict regulation on the selling and using of military and police uniforms, monitoring of dishonorably discharged military personnel, inventory of loose firearms, and updating of the Philippine National Police Standard of Procedures in addressing complaints of the citizens. "As always, we emphasize that this is in aid of legislation. Paano ba makakatulong ang Senado? Anong mga polisiya ang kailangang gawin at anong batas ang kailangan nating amyendahan?" he said. Dela Rosa has not yet wrapped up the investigation as he plans to conduct one more hearing to cover the past and present law and order situation in Negros Oriental since the first three hearings unearthed more killing incidents, land grabbing cases, e-sabong and illegal gambling, intimidation and threat to "uncooperative" authorities, the existence of private armies with unlicensed firearms, and involvement of police personnel in criminal activities and cover-ups.