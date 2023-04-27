PM Chính meets leader of Lao Front for National Construction, praising comprehensive cooperation

VIETNAM, April 27 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday met the President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, saying that the Lao official's visit further strengthens the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Praising the achievements of the Lao party, government and people, PM Chính said that Việt Nam is always willing to accompany and support Laos to the best of its ability to overcome the current challenges.

The two countries have also successfully organised delegation exchanges, alongside multiple activities for the Việt Nam-Laos, Laos-Việt Nam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022.

They are also working to implement the high-level agreement between the two countries this year.

Multiple joint programmes and projects are also being deployed, including the cooperation project for the investment and development of Port No 1, 2 and 3 in Vũng Áng Seaport, the Friendship Hospital Project in Laos’ Houaphanh and Xiengkhouang provinces, as well as Nongkhang Airport Project.

PM Chính also gave high praise to the cooperation results between the LFNC and the Central Committee of Việt Nam Fatherland Front, as well as the Vietnamese Central Committee for Mass Mobilisation.

They have collaborated to successfully organise the Sixth International Conference on Building the Laos-Việt Nam border of peace, friendship, and cooperation for common development; and signed agreements at the provincial- and national-level committees.

The Vietnamese PM asked that the LNFC continue to work closely with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front for the effective implementation of the agreement between the two central committees for the 2022-27 period.

They will also promote practical activities and communication to the people, especially the youth on the treasured relations between Việt Nam and Laos, while also raising awareness and responsibility in strengthening the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Việt Nam and Laos will also work with Cambodia to organise the 5th meeting of the leaders of the Fronts of Laos, Việt Nam and Cambodia in Laos this year. — VNS